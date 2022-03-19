Diarmuid Gavin: From the ground up, let me help you make the most of your green space

Welcome to our spring gardening guide. The last two years have been extremely tough for everyone but it looks like we are finally emerging blinking into the spring sunshine and normal freedoms are being returned to us. For many people, the pandemic forced us to reassess what is important and valuable in this precious life. For a lot of people, the answer lies in nature and appreciating this wonderful planet we live on.

In this special series, you’re going to find some easy ways to transform your garden into a space that suits you, whatever kind of lifestyle you lead.

During the various lockdowns, we took refuge in our gardens or local outdoor spaces and understood the power of nature. Some began to garden for the first time and discovered the joys of growing and looking after plants.

During this time there has also been a growing concern about climate change and pollution. We all have a part to play in this serious challenge facing the world.

So, what role does the gardener have? Well, there are actions we can take and you can find out lots more in our rewilding section on ways to make Mother Nature welcome in your back yard.

Spending much more time at home — whether that was home schooling, cocooning or working from home — resulted in an increased interest in making our own nests work better for us. Our section on family gardens will show you ways to make the garden work for every member of the family, young and old.

My garden was my salvation through our period of restrictions. After decades of constant running, everything stopped... and I had to stop too. I began to dig, developing a slow, soothing rhythm. I removed stones, weeds and troubles from my mind.

I moved around the garden following the sun. For the first time I lived with a garden, watching what happened each day. I poured my hopes into it, sowing seeds and planting trees.

And around our small island you were doing the same. Digging, planting, dreaming and using the soil as an earthing, soothing comfort.

Many discovered how good gardening is in this part of the world. We can create spaces filled with plants from many places around the world. We enjoy four distinct seasons with each ceding gently into the next. All have their own jewels and joys. There’s always something to remember and something to look forward to.

Like all new relationships, we need to keep tending the one we have with nature, gardens, parks and our natural landscape. We value the extraordinary world of plants much more and after seeing drought-ridden areas and forest fires maybe we appreciate our soft rain a little more... the element of our climate which allows Ireland to be green.

There’s a new breed of gardener born of the pandemic — one that loves plants and wish to learn about the craft of gardening. What to sow and when, how to choose a tree, how to take a cutting or master the dark art of pruning and what variety of potato to plant in March.

And it’s time to celebrate again, to gather and socialise. Read my tips for getting your garden in tip-top shape for summer barbecues and parties. You’ll also find the answers to most frequently asked about problems such as how to disguise the bins, what to plant in shady spots and what to do with bare concrete walls.

Finally, I’ll share with you my predictions for what I think will be the major trends in gardens of the future. They might not be projects you’ll undertake this year but it might just get you thinking and fantasising about what could be.

So happy reading and here’s to a great gardening season ahead!



