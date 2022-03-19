| 5.7°C Dublin

Diarmuid Gavin: From the ground up, let me help you make the most of your green space

Maximise your own little great outdoors with some top expert advice

Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin at his home in Wicklow. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin has easy ways to transform your outdoor space Expand

Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin at his home in Wicklow. Picture: Frank McGrath

Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin has easy ways to transform your outdoor space

Welcome to our spring gardening guide. The last two years have been extremely tough for everyone but it looks like we are finally emerging blinking into the spring sunshine and normal freedoms are being returned to us. For many people, the pandemic forced us to reassess what is important and valuable in this precious life. For a lot of people, the answer lies in nature and appreciating this wonderful planet we live on.

In this special series, you’re going to find some easy ways to transform your garden into a space that suits you, whatever kind of lifestyle you lead.

