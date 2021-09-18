Diarmuid Gavin: bring a taste of the exotic to your garden with graceful bamboos

Bamboos. I love them as a species, and they are becoming increasingly popular in gardens throughout the country. Why? Because they grow so well with a little care and attention but they look exotic. Bamboos are grasses which develop a woody stem, and it is the stem that entrances. Bamboo canes (or culms) beguile us with their strength and inherent gracefulness. Associated with the gardens of Japan, they bring a mystic quality with them. They create a brilliant screening effect, and the sound of them rustling in the wind is delicious. They work equally well as standalone specimen plants, in a mixed border or as a mini-grove, and score highly for all-year-round interest and architectural value. Grow as specimens close to seating or along a walkway and you’ll be able to enjoy their beauty all the time.

Most bamboos prefer moist, well-drained soil and a sheltered position. They nearly all like sun or partial shade and a rich soil. Before planting, dig a large hole bigger than the bamboo and add a layer of organic matter such as well-rotted manure. Then it’s a case of water, water and water as the plant establishes itself. Over the following years, keep the soil rich with winter mulches of organic matter and ensure that the plant does not come under water stress in hot summers. A top dressing of well-rotted manure in spring or some general-purpose fertiliser will also reap dividends. Protect them from cold winds, which can rip the leaves and make them look a bit ragged.

Routine care is then aesthetic. They don’t need pruning, but clearing out dead leaves and stems improves their appearance (however, leaving the leaves to rot down will act as a mulch/fertiliser). Thinning out overcrowded clumps lets light shine through, which enhances the stems. Some gardeners like to strip the leaves off the lower parts of the branches to reveal their beauty.

Bamboos have a bit of a bad reputation as they are prone to spreading. You should determine whether they are runners or clumpers. Runners, for example, Arundinaria, will spread unless their roots are surrounded by a heavy plastic barrier when planted. You can also keep spreading rhizomes in check by cutting and digging them out. Or, if all this would be too problematic, just plant in containers for a very elegant look. Just remember to keep them well-watered. Clumpers, on the other hand, such as Fargesia, will perform more like a perennial, just gradually increasing their circumference. Size matters… if your garden is tiny, Fargesia 'Bimbo', standing just one metre tall, is the one for you, and would make a delightful low hedge. There are so many varieties to choose from. I veer from a love of black-stemmed Phyllostachys nigra — both the leaves and stems are slender, making it a very graceful bamboo —to golden ones such as Phyllostachys aureosulcata f. aureocaulis, which has canes of golden yellow with vertical green stripes that look like each one has been individually hand-painted. Thamnocalamus 'Kew Beauty' is also a very attractive variety, which forms a graceful arching clump with lo t s of small leaves on blue-grey stems. Occasionally, you can be very unlucky — when bamboo flowers, it generally dies. An entire species may flower worldwide at the same time and die, an intriguing but not entirely understood phenomenon. I lost an entire bamboo hedge about 15 years ago. It was fascinating to see the unusual growth of the flower heads, and utterly devastating to see the effect on the plant. But don't let this put you off — apparently it only happens about once a century. Plant of the week Rudbeckia 'Goldsturm'

Yellow cone flowers are so easy and last well into autumn, which makes them a valuable border plant. Native to North America, they are commonly used in prairie-style planting schemes and combine well with other late-flowering perennials such as Verbena bonariensis. Easy to raise from seed in spring and great for wildlife too. Reader Q&A I have just collected the seeds from my allium heads and would like to try and grow them. I have read that they are quite difficult to grow from seed. Any tips or advice?

Margaret

They are best grown from fresh seed, so collect now and sow immediately and they should germinate in about 12 weeks. Just place in pots of seed compost and cover with a thin layer of grit. You will need patience, as they will take quite a few years to develop to flowering size. Another method is to dig up the bulb and see if there are any offsets. These can be detached and planted up. This will ensure you have the same variety as the mother plant. Good luck!