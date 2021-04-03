Diarmuid Gavin: Banishing bare soil will help make your garden low-maintenance

Last week I wrote about the ‘no-dig’ method of gardening which aims to keep soil disturbance and disruption to a minimum in order to maintain soil structure. Going hand in hand with this method is the use of good ground-cover plants.

It’s the natural state of being for the Irish landscape. Leave a patch of freshly-turned soil for any length of time and its permanent seed vault will erupt into germination and growth and in double quick time it’ll be covered in weeds again.

As gardeners, our desire is often to determine what grows where and so we look to plant species which we’re fond of and which outmanoeuvre what will naturally take over.

The desire is to establish a thick carpet of plants... and once this has been achieved, it can mean sections of the garden practically look after themselves — which is good for those who seek low-maintenance gardening. Ground-cover carpets are an especially good solution for tricky-to-maintain areas such as slopes.

It’s worth taking time to choose what you’re going to plant so that the picture you create will be aesthetically pleasing to you as well. Evergreen choices are great as you will have all-year-round cover and no bare soil showing. Be cautious with plants that promise to cover very quickly but can become a bit of a nightmare to keep under control — much as I love Vinca, for example, with its delightful violet flowers, because it spreads by throwing out long runners, it can be unruly.

I prefer to go for clumping-type plants that gradually increase so that you are always in charge of how far it will spread. Here are my favourites that I use in different parts of the garden.

Pachyphragma macrophylla is my new love. It started flowering a couple of weeks ago — heads of pristine white cardamine-like flowers that light up shady spots. It’s evergreen and clumps thickly — no weed would stand a chance among this bunch.

Geranium palmatum — I’ve a very soft spot for this geranium which I let self-seed wherever it likes. The reason for this is I love its large sparkling fern-like green foliage which covers bare ground and then all those delightful pink flowers through summer.

Pachysandra terminalis is a tough evergreen — a low-rise “shrubette”. Otherwise known as Japanese spurge, it has handsome, glossy, green-toothed leaves and white flowers in summer. Useful for partial or fully shaded areas, it will form a mat of green, just so long as the soil doesn’t dry out.







Bergenia cordifolia is an excellent ground cover for dry, shady places — one of the most difficult types of soils to plant. Known as elephant’s ears for the shape of its foliage, its thick, green leaves are also tough like an elephant’s hide. Evergreen with leaves developing a bronzey tint in winter, very hardy, it produces sturdy stems topped with clusters of small pink, ruby-red or white flowers, depending on the cultivar.

Geranium cantabrigiense is a hardy semi-evergreen that creeps along at a steady but manageable pace. In summer it has lots of pink flowers but it never screams “look at me” — it just gently and reliably does a valuable job.

Omphalodes nitida is one of the best spring-to-summer flowering evergreen perennials. It’s an easy-care plant and does well in partial shade. Starting this month, there will be lots of small bright-blue flowers — quite similar to forget-me-nots — above fresh, spring-green leaves. ‘Starry Eyes’ is also a popular cultivar, each blue flower having a white edge.

Brunnera ‘Jack Frost’ also produces pretty sprays of blue flowers but it is grown for the beautiful silver marble heart-shaped foliage as well. I’ve noticed slugs are having a good go at them this year so I’ll need to put up some slug repellent barriers such as crushed egg shells or coffee grounds.

I’ve some bare soil that I planted with wildflower seeds last year. I haven’t quite decided what do to with it next, so for a quick ground cover fix for this year I’m going to sow it with nasturtium seeds in a couple of weeks. By summer, this patch should be a sea of round green leaves and masses of yellow, orange and red flowers and something for the bumblebees to enjoy as well.

Top Tip

Ground-cover plants will suppress weeds by elbowing them out and depriving them of light which they need to flourish. This, in turn, will mean you will need to do a lot less digging and forking out of weeds.

