Call of the wild – Diarmuid Gavin’s 6 top tips to transform your garden into a pollinators’ paradise

What does it mean to rewild your garden? There are differing definitions but at its heart, it means inviting nature back through creating welcoming conditions.

It aims to introduce wild species and encourage biodiversity amongst our flora and fauna. For many it’s a different approach to gardening. For hundreds of years we’ve been conditioned to appreciate colour and tidiness and gardening has revolved around controlling nature and imposing our will, often through the use of weedkillers and pesticides.

Our annual pattern of keeping our plots neat and tidy is often to the detriment of other living forms which rely on our gardens to survive. We too readily pump our plots full of chemicals to boost growth or kill pants.

We are bombarded with imagery from magazines, tv shows and Instagram and from events like the Chelsea Flower Show where garden perfection is celebrated. However perfection in nature, if it exists at all, is different. It involves a complete eco system...and sometimes its messy.

The craft of gardening is important. We need to practice that craft alongside a more relaxed approach to our expectations. We should work in tandem with nature instead of fighting against it.

What does this mean in practicality? There are different ways to rewild, from entry level to a full on reintroduction of wolves!

As weekend gardeners we can start simply, for example leaving a section of the garden messy, allowing it to revert to its natural state or perhaps leaving part of the lawn uncut to see what wildflowers develop, planting a wildflower meadow and choosing pollinator friendly plants – anything really that will give nature the space to restore itself.

It doesn’t mean letting all of your garden run riot – brambles or gorse may run rampant leaving us with unusable spaces.

Our garden rewilding involves creating a balance that is pleasing for both us and the environment.

It’s time to start gardening in a different and more gently satisfying way. Many creatures rely on our plots for survival and we’re waking up to the realisation that we rely many of them for our survival and therefore we have an obligation to look after them.

So, less of the perfection and more great gardening...for us and our planet. Here are some easy ways to rewild your plot:

1. Make friends with weeds!

Weeds are not the enemy although they are often portrayed as such by advertisements offering ways to exterminate them. Weeds are just wildflowers – they grow well and vigorously because they are at home here. And our native insects like them too. A little plot of nettles will be a maternity home for butterflies to lay their eggs (and they make delicious nettle soup too!) Comfrey will make super homemade liquid feed if steeped in water and thistles are magnets for bees in summer.

2. Let the grass grow

Lawns are great for football games and pristine plots of neatly mown grass can be beautiful. However we’ve become obsessed and turned our island into a patchwork quilt of turf. And perfect lawns are an ecological desert.

Leaving a little area uncut will allow the individual grasses to flower. These flowers produce valuable pollen which is collected by bees and moths.

Relax your assault on daisies and dandelions. When they blossom they’re pretty and they too are rich in pollen which bees and moths need to survive. And we need bees to pollinate our crops.

If we even just cut back on mowing the lawn to only every 3 weeks, it’s estimated that we would encourage 2.5 times more lawn flowers such as daisies, dandelions and clover and greater diversity of bee species.

3. Create a mini-meadow and plant wildflower seeds

This can be a small patch but make sure it’s somewhere sunny for best results.

Choose native wildflower mixes where possible and prepare the ground by removing any grass as this grows more vigorously than wild flowers and will overwhelm them. Poor soil is excellent for wildflowers.

If your soil is very fertile remove the top couple of inches. Seeds can be planted in autumn or in spring. Scatter generously but don’t cover with soil, just gently rake in and water in if no rain is forecast for a while.

4. Plant a hedge instead of a fence

Sometimes you need a fence to keep small pets in but where practical consider planting a native hedgerow which will support native species. I recently passed a front garden where they had chopped down a row of leylandii and were planting instead a mixture of beech and hawthorn instead.

These will provide a wealth of foliage, nectar, flowers, and fruit for native species and can provide corridors and shelter for hedgehogs. Looks prettier as well! Other suitable species include blackthorn, wild roses and hazel.

5. Mind the birds

During lockdown many people became far more aware of the sound of birdsong and confined to home discovered the pleasures of spotting and listening to birds in the garden. Make your garden attractive for them by feeding them during winter, you can plant suitable trees and shrubs that provide natural nesting shelters as well as grub for the young ones.

Holly, ivy, mountain ash, hawthorn, crab apples , honeysuckle are all good choices. A source of water whether it’s a clean saucer of water or from a pond is a good draw for birds but if you have young children, ponds are best postponed. And in spring put up nesting boxes to provide some safe haven for young bird families.

6. No dig gardening

Yes, this means putting your spade away and no longer digging up weeds and “improving” your soil. We destroy soil structure and release carbon every time you break it up with forking, rotovating and digging.

Soil is a precious resource built up over thousands of years. Healthy soil is teeming with earthworms and microbes. Instead of digging, you can bury weeds with a thick mulch of compost or layers of cardboard.

This can be anything from 2 to 6 inches deep, enough to exclude light from weeds which in turn suppresses their growth. Mulch which can be garden compost, well rotted manure or chipped bark will stimulate activity as the earthworms digest this organic matter and in doing so, create air pockets through the soil which helps soil structure and enrichment.

Embrace mess – it’s relaxing!

It’s OK to embrace messy patches. A pile of logs or sticks, decaying leaves or compost are all good habitats for animals to hibernate. You might only have one little area in your plot that allows nature to do its thing but imagine that multiplied across the land.

