Blooming brilliant: Chelsea Flower Show extravaganza goes online

Garden in your living room: The finishing touches are applied to begonias and delphiniums during preparations for last year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. There will be daily events and tours online after this year’s event was cancelled. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Chelsea Flower Show is going online with virtual garden tours, a school gardening club, recreated plant displays and growing tips from experts.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has revealed its plans for the first-ever "virtual" version of its world-famous show after the event normally held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, was cancelled due to the lockdown.

From May 18-23, the RHS website will host a range of free content from experts in the gardening world along with exclusive content for the charity's members.

Each morning, the show will start with a tour from a leading designer, florist or gardening personality of their own private gardens.

A daily "school gardening club" will provide activities for families to get together, dig, plant and get closer to nature.

A selection of UK growers who would normally exhibit at Chelsea will also take virtual visitors to the show on behind-the-scenes tours of their nurseries.

Some of the growers will be replicating the displays they were going to put on in the show's grand pavilion and they will also host daily "potting bench" demonstrations with techniques on growing and maintaining healthy plants.

There will be votes on the RHS Chelsea plant of the decade, the RHS Chelsea product of the year and BBC/RHS people's choice garden of the decade.

Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: "We're lucky to live in a digital age where we're able to bring aspects of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show online."

For more information visit rhs.org.uk/Chelsea

Irish Independent