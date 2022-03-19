Bloomin’ wonderful – 10 perfect flowers to brighten your summer garden

Leonie Cornelius picks her favourite blooms for the summer garden, and what we need to know about them.

Expand Close Rosemary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rosemary

1. The evergreen staple – creeping rosemary

If you are unsure where to start in the garden when it comes to planting, one of my all-time favourite evergreen plants is creeping rosemary — Rosmarinus officinalis (Prostratus Group). This gorgeous creeping variety of the well-known herb is one of the most versatile plants for so many schemes. From romantic to modern and wild, this plant has it all — evergreen structure, scent, pretty blue flowers loved by bees, and it can even be used in the kitchen.

Position: Full sun.

Soil: Well-drained soil.

Flowering period: April to June.

Hardiness: Frost hardy (it may need winter protection in colder areas).

Expand Close amethyst-foliaged fescue grass / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp amethyst-foliaged fescue grass

2. Invite some texture – amethyst-foliaged fescue grass

Ornamental grasses bring every scheme together and there is a grass for every need. Right now, I’m in love with the low-growing semi-evergreen grass Festuca amethystina. It is a neat little tufted grass that lends itself to many schemes. The lilac-tinted sprays of seedheads are gorgeous teamed with gravel garden plants such as lavenders, salvia and stachys (lamb’s ear), all of which pick up on the silvery blue colour of the festuca leaves.

Position: Full sun.

Soil: Well-drained soil.

Flowering period: June to July.

Hardiness: Fully hardy.

Expand Close Buddleja davidii / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Buddleja davidii

3. Bring the butterflies – buddleja

The buddleja is a gorgeous shrub that will be literally covered in butterflies during its flowering season. It also happens to be wonderful when teamed with other butterfly-friendly flowers, such as salvia and knautia. It can be invasive in urban areas, and does need a little care so that it doesn’t self-seed out of control; deadheading it in spring not only produces many more flowers but also helps avoid the shrubs self-seeding into other gardens. The Buddleja davidii ‘Black Knight’ is a stunning deep purple, and there are great dwarf varieties such as the ‘Flutterby’ for containers in smaller spaces.

Position: Full sun or partial shade.

Soil: Fertile, well-drained soil.

Flowering period: July to September.

Hardiness: Fully hardy.

Expand Close Iris chrysographes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Iris chrysographes

4. The showstopper – Iris chrysographes

My favourite iris is bred in Gorey by Orla and Paul at Kilmurry Nursery. I have used their gorgeous, rich, almost black, variety of the chrysographes iris in various show gardens over the years and it is just beautiful. The velvet purple-black flowers appear in June-July; perfect in full sun or dappled shade, teamed with grasses and geraniums.

Position: Full sun or dappled shade.

Soil: Fertile, well-drained soil.

Flowering period:

June to July.

Hardiness: Fully hardy.

Expand Close The Hellebore flowers are gorgeous and can be the highlight of the winter garden / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Hellebore flowers are gorgeous and can be the highlight of the winter garden

5. For all-season interest – the hellebore

I love this plant for so many reasons. It brings me almost as much delight as the dahlia in terms of bloom and that’s saying something, but this one is at its best in the depths of winter. The evergreen leaves are structurally stunning for most locations — even shade — and bring rich green to any garden corner. The flowers are gorgeous too, the highlight of the winter garden, with their many open and filled blooms. My current favourite is the Helleborus × hybridus ‘Harvington’ double pink, with its blooms like a ballerina’s tutu.

Position: Partial shade.

Soil: Any moist, neutral to alkaline soil, even heavy soil.

Flowering period: February to April.

Hardiness: Frost hardy.

6. The beautiful fruit shrub – blueberries

If you have limited space to plant fruit in the garden and want to include something that works well visually too, then blueberries are gorgeous plants with a wonderful shrub shape as well as stunning autumn colour. I love adding them into an acid-loving scheme for their leaf shape and rich red hues in autumn. The bonus is the delicious and healthy fruit. Plant ‘Bluecrop’ for a large shrub, or a smaller one such as ‘BerryBux’ for containers.

Position: Full sun.

Soil: Prefers moist, well-drained, acidic soil. Use ericaceous compost in a pot.

Hardiness: Fully hardy.

Expand Close Choisya / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Choisya

7. For garden perfume – Mexican orange blossom

One of the most valuable plants in the modern garden is the gorgeous Choisya × dewitteana ‘Aztec Pearl’ — the Mexican orange blossom. The waxy evergreen leaves make this a wonderful shrub for the formal garden, but it also works well with looser schemes. The scent is just as valuable — that rich, decadent orange blossom scent. I like to combine this with other white or pale pink flowering shrubs such as sarcococca and philadelphus, climbing roses and white scented daffodils. Underplanted with some evergreen grasses, this is the perfect simple perfume garden.

Position: Full sun or partial shade.

Soil: Fertile, well-drained soil.

Flowering period: May (sometimes they get a second bonus flush!).

Hardiness: Fully hardy.

Expand Close Foxgloves / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Foxgloves

8. Colour for shade – foxgloves

The foxglove is one of the most recognisable native Irish flowers available for the garden. The many soft pastel tones of this flower are a dreamy addition to the partial-shade border and will self-seed freely if given the right conditions. Plant with some dreamy astrantia, gaura and verbena for serious wow factor in sun, or combine with the arching grasses of Japanese forest grass — Hakonechloa macra — for a modern take for a dappled shade corner.

Position: Cool, moist environment in sun or part shade.

Soil: Moist, humus-rich soil.

Flowering period: August to September.

Hardiness: Fully hardy.

Expand Close Dahlias / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dahlias

9. The diva plants – dahlias

For many of us, our gardens would simply not be complete without the incredible full explosions of dahlia blooms. While they take a bit of practice to grow well (slugs love them as much as we do!) and have somewhat delicate needs, the showstopping flowers of this gorgeous plant are worth the trouble. While the huge blooms are often what make us obsess over these flowers, keep in mind that the open-eyed varieties such as the ‘Famoso’ are best for bees.

Position: Full sun.

Soil: Fertile, humus-rich soil.

Flowering period: July to September.

Hardiness: Half-hardy (may need winter protection).

Expand Close Hawthorn Crataegus monogyna / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hawthorn Crataegus monogyna

10. Rediscover a native – the hawthorn

One of my favourite shrubs to plant is the hawthorn, Crataegus monogyna. It has so many benefits in the garden: a living wildlife haven and a valuable source of blooms and berries. I love them as specimen trees — their shape is pleasingly architectural and they take well to shaping, but also make wonderful hedges in larger spaces where their sharp thorns can serve as a natural deterrent to intruders.

Position: Full sun or partial shade.

Soil: Any soil — not too wet.

Flowering period: May.

Hardiness: Fully hardy.



