Beauty and the Beast garden is Belle of the ball at Bloom

Harper Birmingham Castleknock at the Beauty and the Beast State Musical Garden designed by Cornelia Raftery, sponsored by Bord Gáis Energy Theatre at Bloom 2022. Picture: Collins

Children and adults who are young at heart, were transfixed by the Beauty and The Beast Stage Musical show garden at Bloom today.

Little girls got the chance to sit on Princess Belle’s red velvet throne and to take a look at the enchanted red rose encased in glass in this, the very first theatre show garden at Bloom.

Music from the famous Disney show strains as people admire the beautiful floral piece.

Beauty and the Beast the musical will run from November 24, this year at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin.

The garden is the first chance families will get a taste of what’s to come on stage.

The garden is designed by Cornelia Raftery and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre spokesperson Gillian Temple showed Independent.ie around.

“This is a beautiful concept garden that goes into the enchanting of Belle and the castle walls of the Beast and the wildness of the beast and the beauty of Belle,” Ms Temple said.

Gillian said children will enjoy the garden ahead of seeing the show.

The Disney Olivier Award-winning stage musical will run until January 8, 2023.