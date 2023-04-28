Garden heaven at the end of the line

Alison Gill discovers how the owners of a Bray lodge turned a railway channel into a garden

Asking price: €1.2m Agent: HJ Byrne (01) 286 2113

Plenty of gardens back on to train lines, but very few have one running straight through the middle of them; never mind a line that never once had a train run on it.

Pembroke Lodge in Bray still has the cuttings from the proposed Bray-to-Enniskerry train route that dates back to 1885. Initial excavation works were carried out to link the two Wicklow towns by rail, with deep channels, tracks laid and bridges built but the project ran into financial difficulties and was derailed. No train ever ran on those tracks nor under those bridges.

In a bid to recover their assets, the company lifted and sold the tracks but not all elements could be removed. A bridge to carry the railway over the Vartry water mains remains in situ today, as do a few walls and cuttings. One of the best preserved examples is at Pembroke Lodge in Bray.

A view of the deep railway channel and garden

The property was part of the Pembroke Estate and despite objections from the Earl, the railway advanced through the garden of his hunting lodge. Indeed, right in front of it. When Peggy and Bat Masterson bought the house in 1969, they inherited this piece of history and spent years trying to figure out how to incorporate the exposed channel and railway walls into their garden design.

The house sits on one acre of sloping land. As the kids moved on, Peggy and Bat decided it was time to transform things outside with the railway remnants at the forefront of the design.

Well-known garden designer and plantsman Martin Walsh

Renowned landscape designer and plantsman Martin Walsh was called in to help. One of the big considerations was the steep slope and the different environments on each level.

“As they had already lived in the property for many years before work began on the garden, they had a good understanding of the challenges posed by the sloping site,” explains Walsh.

“Nevertheless, this was also what made it a such an exciting project as it offered lots of possibilities in terms of design. It was very much a case of the site dictating the design and using the various levels in the garden to create a series of interconnecting gardens.

"I used a different planting palette in each of the gardens in order to give them their own distinct character and atmosphere. At the same time, there was also a fair degree of repetition of certain plants to unite the various planting schemes throughout the entire garden.”

Wisteria winds up the walls of Pembroke Lodge

Local materials like Wicklow granite and Liscannor stone were used so as not to fight with the period property.

“The sunken section was without doubt the most challenging section of the garden, but also the area that I am now happiest with. The design for this had to reflect both the history of the house itself as well as its proposed use as a railway line. An important consideration when deciding on a design for this garden was that it was largely going to be viewed from above, which both influenced the layout as well as the choice of plants.”

This part of the site was transformed from a dark, overgrown zone, which was largely inaccessible, into a light-filled garden with year-round interest. It was connected to the same level as the house by a series of Liscannor stone steps. The sloped sides were retained by the construction of natural stone walls with a recessed seating area.

The living room

“This enabled us to both elevate the planting to dramatic effect and create a lawn for the grandchildren to play on — the only level section of lawn in the garden,” says Walsh.

There are beds with a variety of sun-loving plants at one end that merge with those more suited to shady spots, and at the bottom, which is a damper area, there is a fernery. The top of the old granite railway wall has been planted with specially chosen alpines. A mature Alder tree, that dates back to the 19th century when the tracks were laid, provides shade and is underplanted with spring bulbs.

There are specimen trees that include a pair of twin Japanese cedars as well as two mature Japanese acers. In the name of biodiversity, the owners try to not cut the sloping meadow at the back of the house which is currently covered in primroses.

The hall and stairs

A south-west facing terrace at the rear of the house overlooks the walled garden and is a sun-trap, making it ideal for outdoor dining. At the back of the house, the kitchen overlooks a pebbled garden zone that is sheltered and is close to the garage, where there is a covered space for potting plants. There is another paved patio at the middle of the sloped gardens that features gravelled terraces and Mediterranean-style planting.

The former hunting lodge sits proudly in the middle of these dramatic gardens. It has a floor area of 2,174 sq ft and has been designed to make the most of the light and garden views on offer outside. Off the entrance hall is the formal living room with a white stone fireplace and wood-burning stove. Double doors open into a hallway that is lined with bookcases.

Steps lead to the Japanese acers

The kitchen is fitted with traditional cream-coloured units and opens out to the west-facing patio. There is also a door into the garage from here. Off the rear lobby is a bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, ensuite bathroom and doors out to a patio area.

Upstairs there are four more bedrooms and the family bathroom. There is also study on this floor that opens out to a patio that faces the upper level of the garden. The garage to the side of the house has a utility area and is plumbed for a washing machine.

After 50 happy years of living at Pembroke Lodge, the owners feel the time is right to move on and hand it over to someone who will fill the rooms with a young family just like they did. Pembroke Lodge is for sale through HJ Byrne with a guide price of €1.2m.