From main street pharmacy to modern family home: ‘It hadn’t been touched in 100 years. There was sewage leaking underneath the floors and woodworm in every beam and window’

It’s easy to fall in love with an old building, quirks and all. Often it’s those characterful nooks that draw you in, but when Grainne Haughney’s parents suggested she and her husband, Padraig, should consider buying what was once the old pharmacy on the Main Street of Ballyragget in Co Kilkenny, they both laughed. The property had had many lives. Originally built in 1820, it was used as a grain store, a butcher’s, a general store and a medical hall (which moonlighted as a veterinary practice), the remnants of its various guises still evident when Grainne and Padraig arrived. There were butchers’ coats on a hook upstairs, hair clips on a rail inside the door and grain leaking from the walls.

“It hadn’t been touched in about 100 years,” says Grainne. “I remember my mum bringing me into the chemist when I was young and seeing these hair slides, which were still there when Padraig and I stepped inside it for the first time. It was a time warp.” But they loved its bones the minute they saw it — not to mention they were living in the converted cow barn on their parents’ property next door, which had no heating, and space was fast becoming tight with their growing family.

Expand Close The listed front exterior of the former pharmacy. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The listed front exterior of the former pharmacy. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

They looked elsewhere, but when the landscape of a town has been part of your family roots, it’s easy to be called back, even if the property required a major overhaul. Having grown up with her grandmother, Grainne also wanted her three boys to have that same relationship with their grandparents, which is a lot easier when you’re living next door.

The couple wanted to create something that didn’t compromise on quality and finish yet still respected the integrity of the building. No mean feat with a restricted budget. The vision was to “go with the bones of the house”, keeping as much of the original features as possible, remaining true to its history while reimagining the space as a family home with a contemporary purpose, filled with light, bold design, colour and warmth. But on closer inspection, they realised retaining those original features was going to be difficult. With the exception of the front façade, which was listed and couldn’t be altered, an almost complete demolition was needed.

Expand Close The worn counters and cabinetry of the near-derelict old pharmacy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The worn counters and cabinetry of the near-derelict old pharmacy

“It was rotten to the core,” says Padraig, a teacher of construction and woodwork in the local school. “The old clay pipes were cracked, and there was sewage leaking underneath the floors, damp everywhere, woodworm in every beam and window.” He admits he found it hard to visualise his dream home at that point, especially given the mammoth task ahead and the limited budget.

Read More

Timber was replaced, mouldings copied and remade, and he set about gutting the house himself — but being on the Main Street, there were access issues. No large digger could make its way to the front door. Instead, it took months and a small dumper to remove the 230 tonnes of rubble from the back of the house through his in-laws’ garden.

Expand Close A bold blue kitchen replaced the chemist’s counters. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A bold blue kitchen replaced the chemist’s counters. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

“Thank God Grainne’s parents live next door because, without them, I might still be here handballing rubble out the front door,” says Padraig. “You might not have been here at all,” adds Grainne, wide-eyed, as she recalls her husband’s trip to hospital on account of taking down grain-sodden ceiling boards, which left him with quinsy.

“I really wasn’t expecting the amount of dust from the grain, which affected my lungs and throat,” says Padraig, who still remembers opening the front door to people, only for them to be greeted by a puff of dust.

“It was at that point that Grainne’s cousin popped his head in and said it looked worse than when we’d bought it, which is saying a lot,” laughs Padraig. But fortune favours the brave, and the couple persevered through the clouds of dust and rubble, turning the once-dishevelled building and its classic layout on its head.

Expand Close The family dog in the compact back garden. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The family dog in the compact back garden. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

On walking through the door of the 2,000 sq ft property, its trump cards are immediately apparent — it’s double-fronted, with those big windows overlooking the street; higher-than-average ceilings that slope in some rooms to create a lovely loft effect; and a light, airy interior that almost transcends its square footage and leans into bright and casual indoor-outdoor living.

A bold blue kitchen inside the door replaces the old pharmacy counters and leads to an open-plan living area that is both functional yet relaxed, with Grainne’s work desk neatly occupying a wall in the ‘zoned’ living area, where you can sit and chat with someone at the dining table opposite. A wall of windows frames the back of the house, leading to the compact garden area.

Expand Close The large, light-filled open-plan living/dining room. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The large, light-filled open-plan living/dining room. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

To the left of the front door, they carved out a space for a den and added a porch to create some privacy from the street. It’s the threshold between laid-back comfort and modern formality. Putting a master bedroom downstairs allowed three big bedrooms for their three boys upstairs and gave the couple a larger space to create a cosy fireside seating area in their room. In fact, when viewers see the house featured on RTÉ’s Home of the Year on Tuesday, they will notice that it is this nook that the couple picks as their favourite spot. But given more time to consider, they’d also choose the dining area, where they “can see the kids playing from the heart of the house”.

Expand Close The serene bathroom with standalone bath and vanity unit. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The serene bathroom with standalone bath and vanity unit. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

There are nods to the original property — the old bull’s eyes on the front gable that holds the building together; the faint outline of “Cash’s” above the door, a memory of the shop that once was, that’s been painted over but still clings to the façade; and the original sloped ceiling and beams, which, although painted up, still bear hallmarks of the old.

In a project of this size and undertaking, there are often stumbling blocks, surprises unseen until the layers are peeled, and sacrifices to be made. Walking through the home, it’s hard to imagine the couple had to compromise on anything. Instead, it feels as if they got a rare find — a spacious period home that elegantly combines modern living and village life... but if there was any sacrifice, it was the size of the garden. “We knew it was small and we were okay with that,” says Grainne, “mainly because my parents have a huge garden next door, so we knew we could access that.”

Expand Close Contemporary-style seating gives a joyful pop of colour. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Contemporary-style seating gives a joyful pop of colour. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Apart from the obvious near-derelict state when they began the renovation, the footprint of the house and how it best served their needs presented a few challenges. “The porch nearly killed us,” says Padraig, who didn’t fancy the idea of students peering through the door as they walked by. It was sketched and resketched until eventually it gave them the right amount of privacy and dual-access points into the kitchen and den. “My view has shifted now that I’m living in the house. I actually love the fact that, every time I open the front door, I meet and chat with someone I know. There’s a wonderful communal vibe and, as a neighbour said to me recently, there’s always a light on in the village Main Street.”

While the house has its share of concessions to modern life, it is sensitively done. There is still a patina of age and historical resonance despite the colourful, modern additions. The couple share a similar aesthetic, having been together since they were 15, and they are evidently big fans of colour, with bright pops in every room. But, while urbane and elegant, it’s also home to hints of the traditional — an heirloom cabinet in the main bedroom; a cupboard full of Nicholas Mosse pottery in the kitchen.

Expand Close Grainne and Padraig Haughney in their ‘zoned’ living area. Photo: Dylan Vaughan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Grainne and Padraig Haughney in their ‘zoned’ living area. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

“We’re eclectic,” says Grainne. “There’s no rigid style, but we like clean, contemporary lines and not too much clutter, and where we can use colour, we will.”

Given the budget and Grainne’s father owning a bespoke joinery company, there was plenty of help at hand to create the sleek blue kitchen, with its soft oak interior and high cabinetry. Grainne’s dad also built the forest green and orange units in the utility room, a gorgeous bright addition to the downstairs footprint.

Is there anything left on the wish list? “A hot tub,” says Padraig, without hesitation. “After a long, hard day’s labour during all those lockdowns, it’s what I dreamed of most… and an outdoor kitchen courtyard. It might be small, but the garden will be working hard,” he laughs.

It’s five years since the couple initially walked through the front door and a year since they finished the renovation. There are still snags, a few corners that need filling, a few lights that need replacing, but it feels like home.

“It was a risk,” says Grainne, “but it was always going to be our forever family home. It took a lot of resilience, but we wouldn’t have gone to that much work if it was just a chapter in our journey — and the great thing is, we’ve given it a new chapter too. We’re now part of its heritage and the heritage of the town.”

You can see more of Padraig and Grainne’s home in the seventh episode of Home of the Year airing on RTÉ One on Tuesday March 29th at 8:30pm