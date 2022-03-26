| 1.2°C Dublin

From main street pharmacy to modern family home: ‘It hadn’t been touched in 100 years. There was sewage leaking underneath the floors and woodworm in every beam and window’

A bright, modern makeover of a once-dilapidated commercial property in Kilkenny has transformed it into a perfect family space that will battle it out for RTÉ’s Home of the Year title

Grainne and Padraig Haughney in the kitchen of their fabulous home on Main Street in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Grainne and Padraig Haughney in the kitchen of their fabulous home on Main Street in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Orla Neligan

It’s easy to fall in love with an old building, quirks and all. Often it’s those characterful nooks that draw you in, but when Grainne Haughney’s parents suggested she and her husband, Padraig, should consider buying what was once the old pharmacy on the Main Street of Ballyragget in Co Kilkenny, they both laughed. The property had had many lives. Originally built in 1820, it was used as a grain store, a butcher’s, a general store and a medical hall (which moonlighted as a veterinary practice), the remnants of its various guises still evident when Grainne and Padraig arrived. There were butchers’ coats on a hook upstairs, hair clips on a rail inside the door and grain leaking from the walls.

It hadn’t been touched in about 100 years,” says Grainne. “I remember my mum bringing me into the chemist when I was young and seeing these hair slides, which were still there when Padraig and I stepped inside it for the first time. It was a time warp.” But they loved its bones the minute they saw it — not to mention they were living in the converted cow barn on their parents’ property next door, which had no heating, and space was fast becoming tight with their growing family.

