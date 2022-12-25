From a rockstar's retreat to Dublin's finest house: Revisit the 13 properties you loved most this year

We are a property-obsessed nation. Understandably so, as housing remains one main issues we face as a country, between soaring rental costs, lack of supply and high demand.

In many cases, our fascination with property extends beyond the price tag. Our Property features capture the cool, quirky, moderate, costly and everything in between. We love to catch a glimpse into peoples' homes, whether they be sports stars bidding adieu to their €2.5m homes, or investing in old buildings to give them a new lease of life on a budget.

With this in mind, we have compiled a list of our most-read property pieces of 2022, counting down from 13 to our most popular property feature at number one.

From upping sticks and moving to the country to start a new life, to renovating in Dublin city, sit back, grab a cup of tea and enjoy the top property picks our readers loved this year.

13. ‘I fell in love with the house as soon as I saw that Virginia creeper’ – snooker star Ken Doherty is saying farewell to his €2.5m home in Dublin 6

12. ‘It will be a struggle for us to tear ourselves away from this place’ - the young family saying farewell to their starter home in Dublin’s East Wall

In 2015, Brianán McGovern and Coman Garvin started looking for a home of their own in the area, where they’d spent six years moving from one rented apartment to another. “We were so used to apartment living we didn’t even look at houses,” says Brianán. “Besides, we didn’t think we could afford a house. Then the agent suggested we take a look at No16a Church Street East and we were blown away. The minute we walked in, we loved it.”

Coman Garvin and Dr Brianán McGovern with Hugo (1) and Zoe (4) at their home in Dublin's East Wall. Photo: Bryan Meade

Coman Garvin and Dr Brianán McGovern with Hugo (1) and Zoe (4) at their home in Dublin's East Wall. Photo: Bryan Meade

11. Welcome to the house of fun: Colourful Kildare house that featured on Ireland's Most Exclusive Homes back on the market

This colourful and colossal Kildare house that featured on RTÉ’s Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes has just come back on the market for €2.25m. In a world of beige and grey interiors, it’s difficult to forget a property like Dyann House.

The kitchen with green AGA and bicycle island

The kitchen with green AGA and bicycle island

10. ‘We rebuilt the whole house apart from the front wall’ – from demolition job to a €400,000 cottage in Dublin 7

A new build in the shell of an old cottage could be the best way to describe it. Claire Gormley and Philip Blake's total redesign and demolition job added an extra 350 sq ft to a D7 cottage, writes Alison Gill.

Kitchen at 25 Ross Street

Kitchen at 25 Ross Street

9.‘It wasn’t pretty, but all we saw was its potential’ –from a cow in the sitting room and holes in the roof to a €750,000 retreat in Leitrim





8. No Regrets After Buying Celtic Tiger Penthouse off plans

Derek Allen stretched himself financially to splash out on a three-bed docklands penthouse just before the Irish market crashed but ‘it was worth every penny’. “I heard about this incredible plan to build apartments in the Dublin docklands in 2008,” Allen says. “There was nothing in the area at the time. When I saw the plans, I fell in love immediately with the penthouse. I just had to have it.”

Derek Allen at his penthouse in Longboat Quay, Dublin 2. Photo by Bryan Meade

Derek Allen at his penthouse in Longboat Quay, Dublin 2. Photo by Bryan Meade

7. ‘I was paying silly money to rent an absolute kip’ – meet the student who turned an old shop into a €775,000 home near UCD

6. ‘Once we knew we could access good broadband, that’s all that mattered’ – the young family who swapped Dublin 7 for a house on five acres in Mayo

Fast increasing city house prices have at least one silver lining: they have enabled early buyers to kick start a new life in the countryside where prices haven’t risen as much. Hitherto city slickers, Faelan Herriot and his wife Julia made their move from Stoneybatter in 2019 crossing the country to settle near Ballina in Co Mayo.

The Herriot family pictured at their home in Currabaggan, Knockmore, Ballina, Co Mayo

The Herriot family pictured at their home in Currabaggan, Knockmore, Ballina, Co Mayo

5. Rocker’s retreat –legendary guitarist Rory Gallagher’s former home in Kinsale on the market for €995,000

When Rory Gallagher sold his waterfront Kinsale home to artist Louise McKeon in 1984, he left his cowboy boots and toothbrush behind. It was at Castlecove House, looking out over the Bandon estuary on a six acre waterfront site with woodlands, that the restless bluesman, who sang songs such as Tattooed Lady, What’s Going On?, Laundromat and A Million Miles Away, seemed to find peace.

Castlecove House, Kinsale, Co Cork

Castlecove House, Kinsale, Co Cork

4. Why Yvonne Connolly is saying farewell to her €1.6m Malahide home

Twenty years ago, Yvonne and her former husband, Boyzone frontman Ronan Keating, had moved with their then young children from their first home in Straffan to Abington in Malahide. After years of juggling family life in the north Dublin coastal town with equestrian interests in her native Kildare, the TV presenter has bit the bullet to sell her home by the sea.

The property is one of six houses in the exclusive Marley Grove development

The property is one of six houses in the exclusive Marley Grove development

3. A €2m restoration, underground tunnels and a pub – ‘the finest house in Dublin’

2. ‘We went skiing in March 2020 and just never came home’: Family sells Ranelagh redbrick to stay in France

Covid lockdowns and home-working utterly transformed the lives of many, but few so radically as for the Ody family. English-born Mark is a marketing executive who came to Ireland in 2001 and has worked for Guinness and Mediahuis. Marie works for an international financial services company. Meet the family who have swapped a €1.275m Dublin 6 redbrick for a new life in France.

The main reception room at 85 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

The main reception room at 85 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

1. ‘Life is for living’ – inside former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy’s €850,000 home as she prepares to downsize

And as part of her new work/life balance, Mary decided to sell her home of 20 years at Coolamber Park in Knocklyon, to downsize to a smaller home in the area. Putting the detached four-bedroom corner house on the market was a big decision for the presenter. “I love the house and everybody loves it,” she says. “But it’s very big and I no longer need all that space so I’m downsizing.”