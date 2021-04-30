What do you do when you miss the pub (but won’t darken the door of a shebeen), have a little lockdown time on your hands, some spare backyard to play with, and the vision to transform it? Build a garden bar of course — and we’ve scoured the country to find some of the best. Here, we share our favourites to inspire your own fair-weather pop-ups for channelling full holiday vibes, or cosy cabin hideouts that bring nights out closer to home. We’ve seen bars crafted out of whiskey barrels, Tardis-like sheds with snugs and dance floors for two, and miniature pubs complete with a choice of taps and crisps. But really, it’s up to you and your imagination. After all, that’s the beauty of building your own.

Katrina Carroll, Dublin

“We felt like we were in the Bahamas,” says Katrina Carroll of the effect her newly spruced-up tiki bar had on herself and her husband, Adam, since rebuilding it in their south-west Dublin garden on a recent sunny Saturday. The idea for a tiki bar came to them while wondering what to do with a pile of storm-battered bamboo fencing. Then they spotted a neighbouring skip full of pallets and wood. “They were happy for us to take it, and the idea grew from there.

“Building the bar last autumn was so much fun and it gave us something to do in lockdown, even though me and my husband hardly drink. We were pretending to make cocktails for our little girls”, Nancy (six) and Bonnie (three). The bamboo didn’t survive the winter, so this April they invested €30 in new bamboo and rebuilt the bar for the summer season.





Katrina Carroll in her back-garden tiki bar in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Katrina Carroll in her back-garden tiki bar in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

“It took us about five or six hours, including lots of procrastination and stopping for lunch and a drink.”

Then it’s just a case of adding accessories. “I have lots of drinks-trolley stuff that I popped on top.” Solar lights give instant atmosphere — think dragonfly bulbs and other pretty looks — and can be picked up for €10-€20.

For glassware, Katrina says you’ll find great-quality vintage glasses in charity shops once they reopen, or on Adverts.ie and eBay in the meantime.

Katrina has a well-honed love of upcycled decor — and over 40,000 followers for her Instagram page (@vintageirishkat), which she started in 2016 when she bought her home. “I love to show people that you can have a really nice home on a budget.” She insists that there was very little skill involved in this bar build. “We were making it up as we went along,” she laughs. “We can all do DIY, even if you haven’t a clue.”

The home entertainment HQ

The Parkhouse, Patricia and Richard Ferncombe's bar in Dungarvan. Photo: Alix Barry Photography

The Parkhouse, Patricia and Richard Ferncombe's bar in Dungarvan. Photo: Alix Barry Photography

Patricia and Richard Ferncombe, Co Waterford

You don’t get more of a family affair than The Parkhouse bar in the Dungarvan garden of Patricia and Richard Ferncombe and their 21-year-old daughter, Katie. “It’s something we’ve always had in mind,” says Patricia. The decision whether to build one inside or out was made last summer when scheming how to gather safely to mark the postponed wedding of her sister Vicky. The bride, groom and immediate family were due to travel to Florida, but instead they hosted a Blackwater-themed surprise “Should Be Wedding Day”, complete with kayak trips and a garden party. “We had the bar stocked with Legacy cider from Dungarvan and Blackwater gin from Co Waterford.”

Within a fortnight of Patricia finding fancy champagne-bar inspiration on Pinterest, the centrepiece bar was built by Steve Simms, boyfriend to Christine, the third of this tight trio of sisters. The materials cost about €500, with a simple email order and delivery from Flynn’s Hardware of perspex for the roof and 4 x 2 lengths of timber, given two coats of white paint and yacht varnish. “I couldn’t believe how easy it actually was.”





The Parkhouse in Dungarvan. Photo: Alix Barry Photography

The Parkhouse in Dungarvan. Photo: Alix Barry Photography





The Parkhouse in Dungarvan. Photo: Alix Barry Photography

The Parkhouse in Dungarvan. Photo: Alix Barry Photography

And the name? “It was always going to be called The Parkhouse,” Patricia explains, in honour of Richard’s father, Martin Ferncombe, who ran the eponymous Dungarvan pub for three decades before he passed away in 2003 after a tragic accident. The family pub would close in 2009. A framed photo behind their bar shows a five-month-old Katie pulling a pint with her granddad at the original Parkhouse.

Everything else in the build was either reclaimed — spirit optics from the original pub, shelves from scraps of timber — or crafted for them, as with the sign copied from the original pub lettering by Katie’s friend Joseph Mannion.

“It’s really helped us during lockdown. My thinking has always been: when it rains, look for rainbows and when it’s dark, look for stars. We knew we had to adapt and adjust, and we used this as a means of distraction and a project to work on together, adding a hot tub and a projector for outdoor cinema and cocktail nights with Dingle Cocktails. We haven’t been able to have anyone else over yet, but it’s been our little piece of paradise and our little oasis.”

The self-built open bar

Niall and Mary Corkery in their bar at home in Longford. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Niall and Mary Corkery in their bar at home in Longford. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Mary and Niall Corkery, Co Longford

Once you build yourself a kegerator system for your home-brewed IPAs, you deserve a dedicated space in which to enjoy them. “Niall built it all himself,” Mary Corkery tells me of her husband’s handiwork in their Longford back-garden bar. Early last summer, while at home under lockdown, the couple converted their patio into an open-sided bar. “He had the wall up first and then started figuring out where to go from there,” Mary says. A roof was added for shelter. “It looks like tiles but they’re actually metal sheets that come in sections. We wondered whether to enclose it altogether, but we wanted it to have that holiday feeling. If it’s raining, you can sit inside, and if it’s cold, we’ll still sit out, just out of pure thickness.”

For the bar itself, Niall painted an old scaffolding board black and went for a galvanised look for the exterior. Fire hydrant-style taps with flow control are linked to the kegs below. Niall, who works with old Golf Volkswagens, fashioned the bar stools out of a spare set of wheels. Mary painted a mirror orange for a splash of colour, and found an old military box for a coffee table.

Mary and Niall Corkery's bar at home in Longford. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Mary and Niall Corkery's bar at home in Longford. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Mary and Niall Corkery's bar. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Mary and Niall Corkery's bar. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

“We’re still adding to it: a new bar bell arrived yesterday, and we’ve ordered a weather vane for the roof. And we just got a new heater installed to replace the wood burner from last year, as we couldn’t have that underneath the roof. This one looks like a light and hangs from the roof.”

Mary blew the budget on €600 worth of admittedly beautiful cushions for their pallet-built couch. “When I argued that we’ll have them forever, Niall said, ‘It’s like putting lipstick on a pig.’” Niall bought chunky timber posts from a local sawmills. “He paid a good bit for the proper ones,” Mary says. “So there are things that you could spend on that don’t have to be a lot of money.”

It has been money well spent, however, with the whole family benefiting. “We definitely get the use of it. Really, you don’t know when you will get away again. The weather is a bonus when you get it, but with the heater it doesn’t really matter.” Ben (11) is a big reader and Joni (12) plays the guitar, so “they both like to hang out” in the space. “It’s like having a new room,” Mary says. “You’re long enough inside all winter, so it’s great to have somewhere else to go.”

The garden shed bar

Kate and Joe O'Driscoll's garden shed bar in Kildare

Kate and Joe O'Driscoll's garden shed bar in Kildare

Kate and Joe O’Driscoll, Co Kildare

Kate and Joe O’Driscoll’s garden-shed bar has played backdrop to their evolving family story, witnessing many changes in a decade — including major lifestyle and career changes, a lockdown refurb, a shed fire and a Phoenix-style rebirth once their new cabin arrives this month.

The project began as a venue for welcoming far-flung family during The Gathering of 2013, Kate explains, kitted out in “old-school Irish pub style with lots of memorabilia, postcards and family photos framed on the walls”. Initially there was “just a fridge under the bar and a shelf for spirits behind — it wasn’t until Joe became a brewer that we put the taps in.”

Kate and Joe O'Driscoll's garden shed bar in Kildare

Kate and Joe O'Driscoll's garden shed bar in Kildare

Their shared curiosity about the new Irish craft beer scene became a life changer for the couple, who met while managing stores at Kildare Village. “We used to bring our friends around for beer appreciation nights with their notebooks,” Kate tells me. “It became party central for a while. We’ve had 20 people in there, though it seated six comfortably.”

Five years ago, Joe began homebrewing and within two years had landed himself a job at Ballykilcavan Brewery, where he is now head brewer. Kate became a gluten-free baker, and the pair were busy raising two children, Lily (nine) and Thomas (seven). “Between the children and job changes and everything, it had become a shed again — and even a gluten-free kitchen for a while.”

Kate and Joe O'Driscoll's garden shed bar in Kildare

Kate and Joe O'Driscoll's garden shed bar in Kildare

Last May they began a lockdown refurbishment project. They created more space by swapping the bar itself for a kegerator, picked up comfy chairs from Adverts.ie and built banquette seating from pallets piled with cushions. “We had no budget this time,” says Kate, “but we were able to keep the same quirky vibe. You can do it cheaply if you want to or you can throw money at it.”

After the shed “went up like a tinder box” one night in February, it was time to start from scratch. They ordered the 13 x 10ft Rhine Log Cabin from The Shed Factory (shedfactoryireland.ie), which costs €7,500 fully installed with insulation and electricity. “After doing two pub versions, we wanted something different so we are going with a more chilled-out garden-room vibe. We’ll have a folding bar so that we switch it up.

“But we’ll keep the old barrel and stools outside. We’ve had them since the start, reclaimed from the Dunne & Crescenzi restaurant in Kildare Village where we met.”

The pro-built outdoor bar

Leah Coulson's bar at her Shankill home. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Leah Coulson's bar at her Shankill home. Photograph: Steve Humphreys

Leah Coulson, Dublin

There’s nothing like being housebound to focus your attention on making the most of what you’ve got. “At the beginning of last summer’s lockdown, we brought plans forward and did work that we had in the pipeline,” says Leah Coulson of her south Dublin garden. “The effect has been like adding an extra room.”

Centre stage is a customised garden bar, installed by her brother Denis of Garden Bar Ireland (gardenbarireland.com). “We worked really closely with Denis on the concept,” Leah says, “and he tweaked it to what suited us.” The bars start at 6 x 4ft but they upgraded to an 8 x 5ft bar and opted for a fitted infrared patio heater along with other add-ons like traditional pub and bar kit, festival lights and four industrial barstools.

Leah Coulson's bar at her Shankill home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Leah Coulson's bar at her Shankill home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“They measured it all up for us, advised on sunshine and the best sheltered areas for the fire pit,” she says. “We are barbecue mad year round and really wanted to integrate the barbecue and have it sheltered and lit, so they designed that for us too.”

The order turnaround and bar installation is impressively quick, Leah says. “Unlike other options we looked at, which were ‘build yourself’ or where the install would take a day or two, this took less than an hour and they leave it completely set up with no manual labour involved for you.” They’ve tinkered with it since and the finished bar is plumbed and installed with a beer fridge and the barbecue.

Leah Coulson's bar at her Shankill home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Leah Coulson's bar at her Shankill home. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The investment — for the bar (€1,250), heater (€300) bar kit (€100) and stools (€90 each) — has been worth it. “We’ve used it more than you’d expect,” Leah says when asked about the Irish weather. “You’d brave anything just to get ‘out and about’! I’ll perch myself on a stool and he’ll do a barbecue. The main purpose initially was to entertain but now we use it ourselves.”

So, what advice would Leah give to anyone doing the same? “Have a good look at your space and make sure you’re putting it in the right place, considering the weather and sunshine. And do it earlier in the summer so you get the benefit of it.”