Four on the market: Thatched houses around the country

These four properties offer the chance to enjoy living in a house with a traditional thatched roof.

Cuing More, Foxford, Co Mayo

€285k Tuohy O’Toole (098) 28000

Although it's in a rustic setting along a dead-end road, this thatched farmhouse with outbuildings is just half a kilometre from the N65, linking Portumna and Galway city. It's on two acres featuring various stone sheds and a traditional front garden with lawns flanking a footpath. Inside, it has the traditional huge fireplace in the sitting room, while the kitchen has a solid-fuel range. There's also a dining room with a door to the side garden that might be used as a bedroom as it has plumbing for an ensuite off. Otherwise, the two bedrooms are upstairs, one ensuite.

Briar Rose Cottage, Co Waterford

€145k Clare Connolly (01) 0216 4724); Sherry

FitzGerald Reynolds (058) 23444

If you walk for about a kilometre north from Briar Rose Cottage, you'll reach Aglish Village, and if you walk for some two kilometres west, you'll reach the banks of the Blackwater River. The cottage is a centuries-old protected structure with a half-door, and it's on a third of an acre with a lawn and a log cabin, which will come in handy as a boost to the 431 sq ft available in the house itself. The space includes one main open-plan living room and kitchen, where there's a fireplace. There's a bedroom on each side of this room, and a bathroom off the back porch.

Curraghmore, Portumna, Co Galway

€220k Sherry Fitz O’Toole Madden (0909) 741 333

Although it's not shown on early Ordnance Survey maps, this lakeside cottage has the look and feel of a traditional 19th century homestead. It's on a peninsula between Lough Cullin to the south and Lough Conn, 100 metres away to the north, and it's about five minutes' drive from the village of Foxford (of Woollen Mills fame). The cottage was extended 20 years ago to 1,076 sq ft and has two bedrooms (one ensuite), two reception rooms, plus a country-style kitchen and a converted attic. It's on 2.15 acres with mature trees and, needless to say, lake views. The thatch was replaced five years ago.

The Forge, Taghmon, Co Wexford

€269k Kehoe & Associates (053) 914 4393

The Forge last sold in 2017 (for €155,000, according to the Property Price Register) and is back on the market three years later with the same agent. The thatch over the central, original part of the house was replaced recently and there's a new kitchen with integrated appliances and a walk-in pantry. Thanks to various extensions through the years, it now measures 1,528 sq ft with four bedrooms - two upstairs and two down (both ensuite). The ground floor also has an open-plan dining/living room with a solid-fuel stove, and a sitting room with doors to the garden, plus the kitchen.

