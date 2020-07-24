Four on the market: Semi-detached houses in Dublin 11

These four properties in Dublin 11 offer semi-detached living.

12 Grove Park Avenue, D11

€545k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Having sold in 2016 for €325,000, according to the Property Price Register, No12 Grove Park Avenue was then treated to a makeover by its new owners, including an extension and an attic conversion. The floor area is now 1,705 sq ft and the energy rating is up to a creditable B2. The ground floor has two reception rooms (one in the former garage) and an extended kitchen/family room/ dining room at the back, with French doors to the south-facing garden. There are three bedrooms on the first floor and the converted attic is used as a fourth bedroom.

50 Cedarwood Road, D11

€395k Mason Estates (01) 830 4000

The garage at No50 Cedarwood Road has been converted to a storage room and utility, is fitted with a wheelchair lift and has its own front door. Elsewhere, the ground floor has an extended L-shaped kitchen/dining room at the back, with French doors to the garden and two reception rooms communicating through an archway. The first floor has three bedrooms and a shower room for a total floor area of 1,238 sq ft. The house needs modernising inside, but the back garden is nicely grown, with a deck, lawn, mature shrubs and flowering bulbs.

St Anthony, 214 Glasnevin Avenue, D11

€450k O’Connor Estate Agents (01) 860 3997

The houses along tree-lined Glasnevin Avenue are in reasonably high demand owing to their proximity to Dublin City University, which is a 20-minute walk from No214. St Anthony, as it's known, has gained a first-floor extension above its garage, although the garage itself hasn't been converted. It also has a 60ft back garden that might be further extended into. It has three ground-floor reception rooms, the rear one with a galley kitchen off it, and five first-floor bedrooms. In total, the floor area amounts to 1,528 sq ft and it needs modernising. The back garden has a greenhouse.

52 Willow Park Avenue, D11

€475k Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra (01) 837 3737

Many of the houses along Willow Park Avenue still have their original garages, including No52, but there have been enough conversions - and first-floor extensions - to suggest that the city council planning department is supportive of the need for extra living space. As it stands, No52 appears to have never been extended, and measures 1,109 sq ft. The space includes a dining room and a living room to the right of the entrance hall, each with a tiled fireplace in bottle green, and the kitchen at the back. The first floor has three bedrooms - two doubles and a single - and the bathroom.

