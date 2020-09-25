Four on the market: in Wexford

A choice of four very different properties currently on the market in Wexford.

Tomanoole, Ballycarney, Enniscorthy

AMV€499k BidX1 (01) 667 3388

Expand Close Tomanoole / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tomanoole

There are just under six acres (5.95) going with this detached farmhouse at Tomanoole in an area of farmland about 10km north of Enniscorthy, so easily enough to grow vegetables and keep a donkey or a couple of goats. Inside, the house measures 3,229 sq ft, with four bedrooms, two of them ensuite, as well as a kitchen, living room and conservatory with patio doors. The grounds also include two detached garages. The property is listed as Lot No88 in BidX1's September 30 auction.

Glebe House, Kilscoran, Tagoat

€650k Kehoe & Associates (053) 914 4393

Expand Close Glebe House / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glebe House

The old rectory in the village of Tagoat is mentioned in Lewis's 1837 Topographical Dictionary Of Ireland as "a handsome and spacious residence", one that was disused by the time of its inclusion on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage in 2009. More recently, it's been lived in again, and its 1,238 sq ft coach house has been restored as a two-bedroom flat, plus there's an old village hall on the two-acre grounds. The main house is 3,660 sq ft with a kitchen and three reception rooms on the ground floor and four bedrooms upstairs.

Hillcrest, Ballinatray, Courtown

€385k REA Halnon McKenna (01) 209 6913

Expand Close Hillcrest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hillcrest

Wexford County Council granted planning permission in 2016 to demolish an old house at Ballinatray and replace it with two identical bungalows, of which Hillcrest is one. The house is A3-rated and measures 1,776 sq ft all on one floor, with the living rooms all on one side to the south. These consist of an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, and a dual-aspect family room opening from there with sliding patio doors. The other side of the entrance hall has the four bedrooms (one ensuite). There's also a rather lovely insulated log cabin in the garden, with a stove and French doors giving on to a deck.

8 Skeffington Street, Wexford Town

AMV€95k Bid X1 (01) 667 3388

Expand Close 8 Skeffington Street / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 8 Skeffington Street

Skeffington Street is a narrow street running more or less between Main Street and the banks of the River Slaney in Wexford Town. Its name was changed from Ram Street in the early 1920s, and No8 is one of a terrace of three-storey houses built long before that. Its floor area is 1,109 sq ft with two rooms on each floor - a living room and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms on each of the upper two floors - and there's a yard out the back. It needs upgrading throughout. No8 is being sold as Lot No193 at BidX1's online auction on September 30.

Indo Property