Four on the market: in Stepaside

A choice of four very different types of propertiies currently on the market in Stepaside.

46 Stepaside Park, D18

€625k Vincent Finnegan (01) 298 4695

No46 Stepaside Park overlooks a small public park with flowerbeds and birch trees. It has a pleasant, low-maintenance garden of its own too - west-facing with a mix of decking, paving and gravel. French doors lead to the garden from both the living room and the sunroom, which is open-plan with the kitchen. At the front of the house is a bay-windowed dining room. Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower, and a family bathroom with a free-standing bath. The total floor area is 1,590 sq ft. A new owner might seek planning permission to put a fourth bedroom above the kitchen.

7 Thornberry Road, Belmont, D18

€575k Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock (01) 289 4386

It's been just two years since No7 Thornberry Road sold brand new, so it's still in mint condition and A3 rated. It's in a cul de sac off Village Road, but there's a pedestrian shortcut to Glencairn Luas stop 15 minutes' walk away. It's 1,453 sq ft in size on three floors. The ground floor has the kitchen/dining room to the front, but this is open-plan to the rear living room, where there are French doors to the lawned garden. The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which is used as a study. The top floor has two more bedrooms, including the master bedroom with ensuite shower.

Dromore, Enniskerry Road, D18

€895k Daphne Kaye & Associates (01) 289 9034

A detached, flat-roofed bungalow close to Stepaside Golf Club, Dromore stands on almost a third of an acre, so there's potentially enough space here to build an extension. Most of the garden is to the front though, which faces southwest and looks towards the mountains.

The house measures 1,711 sq ft and has four bedrooms, three of which have French doors to the garden, including the master bedroom, which also has an ensuite dressing room and shower. You can also escape to the garden from the open-plan kitchen/dining room, the living room (where there's a wood-burning stove), and the playroom.

165 The Rectory, D18

€535k Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock (01) 289 4386

The Rectory consists of a symmetrical pair of cul de sac systems off the Enniskerry Road, and it's about five minutes' walk or less from the estate entrance down to Stepaside Village. No165, which last sold five years ago for €525,000 according to the Property Price Register, is the second-to-last house on its cul de sac. It's 1,313 sq ft with three first-floor bedrooms, the main one with an ensuite shower. Downstairs, there's a bay-windowed living room to the front, with a fireplace and double doors leading through to the L-shaped kitchen/diner at the back. French doors there give on to a the southeast-facing garden.

