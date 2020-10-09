Four on the market: in Dublin city centre

A choice of four properties currently on the market in the city centre of Dublin.

17 Crescent Gardens, East Wall, D3

€475k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Crescent Gardens is a little curved street of 30 houses off Seaview Avenue East, a few hundred metres from the Tolka River. No17 is in the middle of a crescent-shaped terrace of three, and has a charming back garden with a lawn, patio, flowers and shrubs. You reach it from a sunroom extension off the kitchen. An archway leads from there to the front living room where there's an open fire. Elsewhere, the ground floor has a study or spare bedroom and the other three bedrooms are upstairs. The total area is 1,302 sq ft

12 Thirlestane Terrace, D8

€400k Felicity Fox (01) 633 4431

Thirlestane Terrace is across the street from the beautiful Thomas Court flat complex built for the Guinness Trust in 1895. No12 is second from the end, near the little park and graveyard behind St Catherine's Church on Thomas Street, and it has gardens front and back. Inside, it's 924 sq ft, with two reception rooms on the ground floor - living room and dining room, each with a fireplace. At the back of the house, there's a narrow kitchen and adjacent bathroom with a bath and overhead shower, and both rooms will need renovation. The first floor has three bedrooms - two doubles and a single.

41 Belvidere Road, Dorset Street, D1

€445k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

All the reliable sources seem to disagree on the spelling of Belvidere Road, which links Dorset Street to the North Circular Road. An Post and Eircode say 'Belvedere', but the street sign has 'Belvidere'. No41 is on the western side of the street, part of a terrace of 16 late Victorian-era houses near the Dorset Street end. It has been owned by the same family since 1903 and has many Victorian original features still intact, including sash windows and fireplaces, though it needs upgrading. It's 1,238 sq ft, with three reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs.

16 Grattan St, Lower Mount Street, D2

€600k Owen Reilly (01) 677 67100

No16 Grattan Street needs a complete renovation, but whoever has the time and money to do it will end up with a very fine three-storey house in a fashionable part of town. It's five minutes' walk from Grand Canal Dock and 15 minutes from College Green. No16 measures 1,152 sq ft, with one reception room at entrance level, 15ft by 13ft, with a marble fireplace and a replacement window with original shutters. The first floor has two bedrooms, both ensuite, and there's a third ensuite bedroom in the basement, along with the kitchen. From there, you can get to the 45ft back garden.

