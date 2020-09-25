Four on the market: in Dubin 9

A selection of four well-apppointed homes in the Drumcondra and Glasnevin.

91 Botanic Road, Glasnevin

€795k Frank Fleming Estate Agent (01) 830 6949

The owners of No91 Botanic Road have restored the place since they bought it a little over 20 years ago, preserving its Edwardian features for posterity, but adding mod cons such as double glazing and bright, chic décor. They've also converted the attic, so the house now measures 2,153 sq ft. The attic is used as a bedroom (with ensuite shower) and there are another five bedrooms on the first floor and return (one ensuite). The ground floor has a lounge, family room and dining room, as well as the kitchen and an office with doors to the paved garden.

124 Beaumont Road, Beaumont

€350k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

After it last sold in 2013 (for €215,000 according to the Property Price Register), No124 Beaumont Road was taken in hand by its new owners. They added insulation and a new boiler, and replaced the kitchen, which is L-shaped and dual-aspect and has a window seat. Elsewhere on the ground floor, there's a front living room and a rear dining room that also opens to the kitchen. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom, in a total floor area of 958 sq ft. There's side access to the back garden, which has a lawn with a paved area at the far end to grab the sun.

1 Iona Crescent, Glasnevin

€1.1m DNG Phibsborough (01) 830 0989

There are more than 50 houses on Iona Crescent, but No1 stands on its own - the only house on the south side of the street, flanked by neighbours' back gardens. No1 is a Strain-built house dating from the early 20th century and has original features, including stained glass, fireplaces and decorative plaster, although it needs updating now. It measures 1,884 sq ft, with three reception rooms on the ground floor, one with a sunroom off, plus an L-shaped kitchen with a fireplace. There are five bedrooms upstairs. The back garden has a lawn and fruit trees, and there are red-brick outbuildings matching the house.

400 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra

€875k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

Standing on the corner of Rathlin Road, No400 Griffith Avenue has a pleasant, south-facing garden to the side and rear, where there's a lawn, patio and a pond. Also in the garden is a self-contained mews with a bathroom and kitchen that could used as a home office or granny flat. The main house is 1,782 sq ft with two formal reception rooms left of the hall, each with a fireplace. At the end of the hall is the door to an extended, open-plan kitchen and living room running the length of the house, with multiple skylights and French doors. The first floor has four bedrooms, along with a bathroom and a shower room.

