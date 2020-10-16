Four on the market in county Mayo

A selection of four properties currently available to buy in Co Mayo.

Ballymore, Attymass, Ballina

€725k Sherry FitzGerald Feeney West (096) 72828

Attymass is the birthplace of Fr Patrick Peyton, known as 'The Rosary Priest' with the motto 'The family that prays together stays together'. The village has a Fr Peyton memorial centre, including a souvenir shop. Some two kilometres north of the village, past Ballymore Lough, is this detached house on 10.5 acres, including a deck with a heated infinity pool and underwater treadmill. The house measures 2,590 sq ft on one floor with four bedrooms, a dual-aspect dining room, a living room with doors to the garden, kitchen and sunroom with lake views.

The Loop, Tavanaghmore, Foxford

€625k DNG Michael Boland (096) 76557

As the crow flies, or the swan, The Loop is about 250 metres from the shores of Lough Conn and as its sits on a crest in the landscape, it has clear views of the lake and of Nephin Mountain across the water. The house is split-level and measures 4,435 sq ft, with seven bedrooms (six ensuite) - two on the ground floor and five upstairs, one with a balcony with lake views. Also on the top floor is a games room. The other reception rooms - dining room, living room and study, plus kitchen - are below. The lower floor has a bar with a stove and it's on 1.3 acres.

Killadangan, Westport

€695k FM Auctioneers (098) 66525

The R355 road heads west of Westport and then hugs the coast of Clew Bay all the way to Louisburgh, describing itself along that route as the Wild Atlantic Way. About five kilometres from Westport, it passes this large detached house on an elevated spot along the road, looking out over the water about 150 metres away. Built in 2001, it has a C3 BER and measures 2,658 sq ft, including a big, 300 sq ft games room on the first floor. There are two bedrooms upstairs and a third on the ground floor, where there are also two reception rooms, a kitchen, sunroom and study.

Hawthorn Ave, Belcarra Rd, Castlebar

€595k Sherry FitzGerald Crowley (098) 29009

You can't escape the golf at Hawthorn Avenue, five minutes' drive from Castlebar town centre, as the houses on the left side of the road back on to Castlebar Golf Club, established there in 1910. This detached five-bed arrived on the scene in 1999 and measures 2,703 sq ft on three floors in a split-level arrangement. The ground floor has the living room and sunroom (both with patio doors and views of the golf course), along with the kitchen and a study. There's also one ensuite bedroom on this floor and another four (one ensuite) upstairs. The lower level has a utility and garage.

