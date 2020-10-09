Four on the market: in county Leitrim

A choice of four properties in county Leitrim which offer tranquil living and excellent value.

2 Wood Green, Forest Park, Dromahair

€190k DNG Flanagan Ford (071) 915 9222

The Forest Park estate was built in the early 2000s on the outskirts of Dromahair, less than a kilometre from the centre of town. Lough Gill about five minutes' drive away. No22 is at the end of a cul-de-sac and next to the small forest of the title, and plenty of mature trees shelter its south-facing garden. You reach the garden through patio doors in the kitchen/diner at the back of the house. Elsewhere, the ground floor has a living room with a marble fireplace, and there are four bedrooms upstairs (one ensuite). The total space is 1,399 sq ft.

Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon

€149k Gordon Hughes Estate Agents (071) 964 5555

Effrinagh is between two lakes - Effrinagh Lough and Loughtown Lough, which has a tiny island on it, possibly a crannóg. Otherwise, the landscape around here is dominated by Sheemore, the fairy hill, with its cairns and huge Catholic cross. It's quite a remote spot, although only eight kilometres from Carrick-on-Shannon. The bungalow here is on 0.3 of an acre and has been extended. There's a open-plan kitchen and dining room (the kitchen done in bottle green), a living room with an open fire, and three bedrooms, as well as a shower room and utility.

Chestnut Cottage, Manorhamilton

€300k Sherry FitzGerald Draper (071) 914 3710

Chestnut Cottage is at the very end of the Hospital Road out of Manorhamilton, past the old Union workhouse, which is now part of a hospital complex. It consists of a carefully restored two-storey house, plus a two-storey stone outbuilding that is even prettier. The main house has a flagstone-floored kitchen with an Aga on the ground floor, along with a sitting room with a stove and a formal dining room. The first floor has three bedrooms, one with an ensuite shower and walk-in wardrobe. The main bathroom upstairs has a free-standing bath. The total floor area is 1,706 sq ft.

Tullylannan, Leitrim village

€240k Gordon Hughes Estate Agents (071) 964 5555

Leitrim Village lies just a little east of the Shannon, straddling the Ballinamore-Ballyconnell Canal, and has a marina and quay. The townland of Tullylannan is south of the village, close to the shores of Carrickevy Lough, which is reportedly good for coarse angling. This detached house faces south towards the lough and is less than 10 minutes' walk from the village. And if you want to make it earn a living, it has planning permission to be used as a creche. It's 1,884 sq ft with an open-plan kitchen and living room, a lounge and office, and three bedrooms, as well as a two-room attic.

