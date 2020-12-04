Four on the market: Houses under €350k in Dublin City

71 St Joseph’s Place, Phibsboro, D7

€310k Mason Estates (01) 830 4000

According to the Property Price Register, No71 St Joseph’s Place sold last year for €320,000. It’s in a little warren of artisan cottages between Dorset Street and Nelson Street, and has a rear extension and dormer conversion. It now measures 861 sq ft and is described, owing to building regulations, as a one-bedroom house, although there are two rooms upstairs likely to be used as bedrooms, along with a shower room. The ‘official’ bedroom, which might otherwise be a second reception room or office, is behind the front living room downstairs. The kitchen is in the back extension.

73 Russell Avenue East, East Wall, D3

73 Russell Avenue East, East Wall, D3

73 Russell Avenue East, East Wall, D3

€330k Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

Russell Avenue East begins at Church Road and circles around the East Wall Recreation Centre, where there’s an all-weather pitch and playground, and ends at Killane Road. The Docklands Train Station is less than 10 minute walk away. Number 73 measures 762 sq ft, with two bedrooms, both on the right of the hall, the front one at least being certainly a former parlour with a gas-fitted fireplace. At the end of the hall is a living and dining room, and off this, via an inner hall, are the kitchen and the shower room. Out the back is a paved garden with a concrete shed.

16 Bow Bridge, Kilmainham, D8

16 Bow Bridge, Kilmainham, D8

16 Bow Bridge, Kilmainham, D8

€345k DNG Central (01) 679 4088

The terrace of houses at Bow Bridge used to back on to the grounds of the old Royal Hospital, but in recent times, the Irwin Court development has gone up in the space between. Still, a strong atmosphere of antiquity remains in the back garden of No16, where there’s an ancient-looking stone wall with a blind archway. The house itself has been refurbished by the present owners and measures 592 sq ft, with two bedrooms upstairs. The ground floor has a lounge/dining room at the front with a cast-iron fireplace and a kitchen at the back.

75 Ringsend Park, Ringsend, D4

75 Ringsend Park, Ringsend, D4

75 Ringsend Park, Ringsend, D4

€275k Lisney Leeson Street (01) 662 4511

Ringsend Park is a cul-de-sac 300 metres long or so, opening from Cambridge Road and parallel to York Road along the River Liffey. Number 75 is about three minutes’ walk from the entrance to Ringsend Park itself, where there are playing pitches, a tennis court and playground. Grand Canal Dart Station is about 20 minutes’ walk away. The cottage is a tiny bolthole of 377 sq ft, with enough space in the back yard to store your bicycle. Inside, there’s an open-plan living room and kitchen, dual aspect and with a fireplace. Behind this is a bedroom with ensuite shower.

