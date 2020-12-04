Four on the market: Houses in Templeogue, Dublin 6W

12 Springfield Drive, Templeogue, D6W

€1.195m Quillsen Terenure (01) 406 4500

South Dublin County Council granted planning permission in 2018 to demolish No12 Springfield Drive and replace it with two brand new detached houses, and one of these is the new No12. It’s now the end house on the cul-de-sac, nearest the River Dodder, with a nice bit of established greenery around the garden. As a new build, it’s A2-rated and measures 2,530 sq ft, with four bedrooms (two ensuite) upstairs, plus there’s an extra room in the attic. The ground floor has a study as well as a sitting room with a wood-burning stove and doors to a kitchen/living room giving on to the patio.

Expand Close 18 Springfield Crescent, Templeogue, D6W / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 18 Springfield Crescent, Templeogue, D6W

18 Springfield Crescent, Templeogue, D6W

€740k Property Partners O’Brien Swaine (01) 457 8909

After it last sold in 2015 (for €575,000, according to the Property Price Register,) No18 Springfield Crescent was treated to a makeover. The new owners also got planning permission to build a kitchen extension at the back and convert the attic to a master bedroom. The ground-floor extension has allowed for an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen, with a roof light and folding glass doors to the patio and garden. The ground floor also has a lounge at the front and still has its garage. The first floor has four bedrooms (one ensuite). The total floor area is 1,948 sq ft and it’s B3-rated.

Expand Close 37 Templeville Road, Templeogue, D6W / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 37 Templeville Road, Templeogue, D6W

37 Templeville Road, Templeogue, D6W

€650k Sherry FitzGerald Terenure (01) 490 7433

Although the garden of No37 Templeville Road faces northeast, it’s long enough to get plenty of sun even while the house is casting its shade. Successive owners have made the most of the garden too, with plenty of mature trees, a neat lawn and well-established flowerbeds. All that’s missing is better access to the garden. The kitchen overlooks it, but it wants French doors. The dining room also overlooks it and is dual-aspect, having been knocked through to the living room. There are three bedrooms and a garage in a total space of 1,133 sq ft.

Expand Close 10A Cypress Grove Road, Templeogue, D6W / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 10A Cypress Grove Road, Templeogue, D6W

10A Cypress Grove Road, Templeogue, D6W

€650k DNG Terenure (01) 490 9000

No10A Cypress Grove Road stands on the corner of Templeville Drive (in what used to be the side garden of its neighbour, No10). Its entrance faces Templeville Drive, so it has reasonably good privacy. To the right as you go in is a living room with a roof-lit window facing Cypress Grove Road. To the left is an open-plan kitchen, living room and conservatory/dining room with French doors to a westerly garden, where there’s a deck and lawn. The first floor has three bedrooms (one with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe) and the total floor area is 1,588 sq ft. The BER is B2.

Read More

Irish Independent