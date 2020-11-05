| 5.9°C Dublin

Four on the market: Houses in Dublin 9

4 Carlingford Road Expand

These four properties in Dublin 9 all come with reasonable sized back gardens.

4 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, D9

€529k Frank Fleming Estate Agent (01) 830 6949

There’s not much of a back garden left at No4 Carlingford Road, as a garage has been added there, opening to a lane, and the house has been extended to meet it. What remains is a small courtyard reached from sliding doors in the kitchen/dining room extension. Elsewhere, the ground floor has two reception rooms that have been knocked into one, with twin fireplaces. There are three bedrooms upstairs (one ensuite) and a converted attic. The floor area is 1,250 sq ft. Carlingford Road joins Drumcondra Road Lower near the grounds of Holy Cross College.

