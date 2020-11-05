Four on the market: Houses in Dublin 9

These four properties in Dublin 9 all come with reasonable sized back gardens.

4 Carlingford Road, Drumcondra, D9

€529k Frank Fleming Estate Agent (01) 830 6949

There’s not much of a back garden left at No4 Carlingford Road, as a garage has been added there, opening to a lane, and the house has been extended to meet it. What remains is a small courtyard reached from sliding doors in the kitchen/dining room extension. Elsewhere, the ground floor has two reception rooms that have been knocked into one, with twin fireplaces. There are three bedrooms upstairs (one ensuite) and a converted attic. The floor area is 1,250 sq ft. Carlingford Road joins Drumcondra Road Lower near the grounds of Holy Cross College.

42 Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, D9 €595k Move Home (01) 884 4690

42 Griffith Avenue Griffith Avenue is almost four kilometres long, stretching from Marino to Glasnevin. No42 is at the Marino end, across the road from Marino Institute of Education. It's second from the end of a terrace of early 20th-century houses, all with south-facing back gardens. In the case of No42, the garden has a raised deck with steps down to a lawn, and there's pedestrian access to a lane. The house itself is 1,184 sq ft with a converted attic. Below that on the first floor are three bedrooms, while the ground floor has a living room and eat-in kitchen. 47 Iveragh Road, Whitehall, D9 €425k DNG Phibsborough (01) 830 0989

47 Iveragh Road Iveragh Road is part of the Celtic Cross-shaped neighbourhood that is Gaeltacht Park, built in the 1930s as an Irish-speaking enclave in the capital. No47 has pretty gardens front and back, but you can sell the lawnmower as both gardens are in gravel with flower borders, and there's a deck at the end of the back garden. The house itself is 922 sq ft, with a bay-windowed living at the front, pocket sliding doors to a rear dining room (both rooms with fireplaces), and there's a small galley kitchen. The three bedrooms are on the first floor along with a grey-tiled wet room with shower. Renvyle, 55 The Rise, Glasnevin, D9 €625k Frank Fleming Estate Agent (01) 830 6949

Renvyle, 55 The Rise Reportedly, one of the previous owners of 'Renvyle' was John D Sheridan, novelist, humorist and contributor to this newspaper, who died in 1980. The place has changed since Sheridan's time. The front garden has been paved over for parking, but happily there's still a green refuge out the back, where there's a lawned garden some 60ft long. Renvyle is 1,195 sq ft with three first-floor bedrooms. Downstairs, there's a dual-aspect family room left of the entrance hall, with a door to the garden. To the right, there's a front lounge and a breakfast room and kitchen with an archway between.