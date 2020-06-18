Four on the market: four-beds in Dublin 5

A choice of four properties which offer four-bed living in Dublin 5.

251 Howth Road, Killester, D5

€595k Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

The group of eight houses from No243 to No257 Howth Road all have long back gardens facing in a southeasterly direction, and in the case of No251 the garden includes paving, a lawn and some nice mature planting. You reach it from French doors in the dining room at the back of the house, which is one of two ground-floor reception rooms, the other being a front living room. The ground floor also has a utility room and kitchen and an integral garage. The four bedrooms (two doubles and two singles) are all upstairs along with the family bathroom, in an overall floor area of 1,357 sq ft.

38 All Saints Road, Raheny, D5

€650k DNG Raheny (01) 831 0300

No38 All Saints Road faces full south to overlook St Anne's Park, with the tennis courts in the foreground. It also has a very long back garden of its own, and many of the neighbours in these terraces have extended into theirs. As it stands the house is 1,507 sq ft in size, with an unusual ground-floor layout. There are just two main rooms on this level, each running the full length of the house, having been knocked through at some point. The living room is on the left, with a fireplace and French doors, while the kitchen/ dining room on the right is 32ft long. The first floor has the four bedrooms, the main one with an en-suite shower and walk-in wardrobe.

28 Ennafort Road, Raheny, D5

€525k Sherry FitzGerald Sutton (01) 839 4022

With its back to the railway tracks, No28 Ennafort Road is less than half a kilometre from the nearest Dart station at Harmonstown. Between the house and the railway line is a nice long lawned garden with a log cabin at the end of it, and beyond that is a stand of trees, so there's plenty of seclusion. The garden also suggests the possibility of extending the house from its 1,163 sq ft. Three of the bedrooms are upstairs and the fourth is in the converted garage with an en-suite shower. The ground floor also has an interconnecting living room and dining room and a kitchen with utility off.

1 Hazelwood Court, Artane, D5

€375k DNG Raheny (01) 831 0300

Next to No1 Hazelwood Court is a little pocket park with some mature ornamental trees, and across the street is the grounds of St John of God national school. Artane Castle shopping centre is less than ten minutes' walk down the road. No1 is semi-detached and measures 1,022 sq ft with the four bedrooms on the first floor. Back on the ground floor there's a front-facing living room with a fireplace, and the dining room and kitchen both at the back. The dining room opens to a sun room which gives you access to the back garden, which is decked with a raised flower bed.

