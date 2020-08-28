Four on the market: Five beds in county Meath

This selection of properties offers five-bed living in county Meath.

Rushwee House & farm, Slane

€1.5m Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes (01) 237 6300

Although it was built in 1869, Rushwee House is not a protected structure and is not mentioned in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. Generations of the same family have lived in it since it was built a century and a half ago and they've kept it in good condition, maintaining period features such as sash windows and original fireplaces. The ground floor has two dual aspect reception rooms, an office, a kitchen with an Aga and a breakfast room. The five bedrooms (one ensuite) are upstairs in a total floor area of 2,798 sq ft.

91 The Old Mill, Ratoath

€545k Kelly Bradshaw Dalton (01) 804 0500

The Old Mill is a cul de sac estate off the Fairyhouse Road in Ratoath. No91 is on its eastern side, with a garden backing on to the grounds of Ratoath College secondary school. Built in the late 1990s, No91 has had a recent upgrade, including external insulation, so the energy rating is now C2. It measures 1,991 sq ft and has three bedrooms on the first floor (one with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe) and two on the ground floor to the left as you go in. To the right are the kitchen, the dining room and the dual aspect living room, with a bay window and an oak fireplace. There's also a detached garage on the grounds.

Stanley Lodge, Laytown

€1.2m Robt B Daly & Son (041) 983 8607

The hand of an architect is clearly detectable in the curved walls and irregular rooflines of Stanley Lodge, built in 2009 at Minnistown Road, about 2km from Laytown Beach. It's on half an acre, although quite a lot of the site is taken up with the house, which measures over 5,500 sq ft on three floors. The ground floor has a vast open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, as well as a TV room and two offices. The first floor has four bedrooms (all ensuite) and the fifth ensuite bedroom is on the top floor, giving on to a balcony with sea views.

Thornfield, Tankardstown, Ratoath

€725k Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty (01) 835 0577

Situated in lush farmland on the Kilbride Road near Ratoath, this sprawling dormer is about 15 minutes' drive from the M50 (Junction 5). Built 25 years ago, it's C2-rated and has an acre of grounds with an original stone cottage that has been converted to a den with a kitchen and loft. The main house is 3,122 sq ft, with all five bedrooms on the first floor - three ensuite and one with a balcony. Downstairs, there's a sitting room and a study to one side of the hall, and an open-plan family room, dining room and kitchen on the other side, with a sunroom off.

