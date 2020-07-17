Four on the Market: Five-bedroom houses in Dublin 14

These four houses offer ample space with five bedrooms in Dublin 14.

41 Heidelberg, Ardilea, Clonskeagh

€1.375m Daphne Kaye & Associates (01) 289 9034

No41 Heidelberg is part of the series of estates named after the world's most esteemed universities. It's around the corner from Harvard, for instance, and down the road from Princeton, but less fancifully, it's also about five minutes' walk from UCD. Inside, it's 2,500 sq ft, with all five bedrooms on the first floor - the main one with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite with a Jacuzzi bath. On the ground floor, there's a dual-aspect drawing room on one side of the hall and the dining room, kitchen and family room on the other.

55 Charleville Square, Rathfarnham

€675k Allen & Jacobs (01) 210 0360

Charleville Square is a gated development built in 2001 south of Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham. No55 is part of the group of semi-detached houses on the western side of the estate, and has a west-facing garden that has now matured nicely with trees and shrubs. You reach the garden through two sets of sliding doors in the open-plan kitchen, breakfast room and lounge at the back. The dining room is off the kitchen and has double doors to a living room at the front with an open fire. There are four bedrooms on the first floor (one ensuite) and the fifth is at attic level. The house measures 1,711 sq ft in total.

4 Braemor Park, Churchtown, D14

€1.195m Sherry FitzGerald Dundrum (01) 296 1822

People tend to stay put in Braemor Park. Only 10 houses have sold there in the past 10 years and No4 was not among them. It's one of a pair of semi-detached pre-war Stringer-built houses and it's still in fine fettle, although a little modernising wouldn't go amiss. The ground floor has two reception rooms linked by sliding doors and a kitchen with a breakfast room, plus a garage. The five bedrooms are upstairs, two with fireplaces, making a total floor area of 1,938 sq ft. One of the best features is the 135ft back garden, which faces southeast and has a patio, lawn, shrubs and herbs.

20 Grange Hill, Rathfarnham

€620k Property Partners O’Brien Swaine (01) 298 8508

Five years after it sold as brand new in 2015, No20 Grange Hill is back on the market, still in very good condition. It's 1,884 sq ft on three floors, with a living room at the front on the ground floor and the kitchen at the back, with French doors to the garden where there's a built-in barbeque. The first floor has two bedrooms, one of which is used as a playroom. The other three bedrooms, including the ensuite master bedroom, are on the top floor. Energy-wise, it's A2-rated, with solar panels and zoned central heating. It comes with two parking spaces and there are no management fees.

