Four on the market: Dublin mews houses

A choice of four mews properties in sought after locations in Dublin.

81 Waterloo Lane, Ballsbridge, D4

€835k Hunters (01) 668 0008

Expand Close 81 Waterloo Lane / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 81 Waterloo Lane

Built around 1970, the brick-fronted mews at 81 Waterloo Lane in Ballsbridge is of its era: the entrance to the three-bed detached home and its front courtyard is via a large carport. Beyond the pretty light-blue front door, there is a kitchen, a guest WC, and a living/dining room with a spiral staircase. There are fitted wardrobes to the three bedrooms on the first floor. One of the bedrooms is ensuite and there is also a main bathroom on this level. The large back garden is paved in cobble-lock and has mature trees and shrubs along its borders.

11A Grosvenor Lane, Rathmines, D6

€695k Sherry FitzGerald (01) 496 6066

Expand Close 11A Grosvenor Lane / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 11A Grosvenor Lane

This Rathmines two-bed tucked away off Leinster Road would make a low-maintenance home for a busy professional or couple. Set behind electric gates, 11A Grosvenor Lane forms part of a terrace of contemporary mews houses built in 2008. Upon entering, there is a 21ft-high ceiling to the kitchen/breakfast area, which is fitted with a SieMatic kitchen, Neff appliances and marble flooring. A rear bank of glazing to the living space incorporates glass doors out to the artificial lawn and the patio. Upstairs, there is a gantry with glazed balustrades between the two ensuite double bedrooms.

St Martin, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.1m Knight Frank (01) 634 2466

Expand Close St Martin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp St Martin

Once the residence of the Belgian ambassador to Ireland, St Martin - aka 15 Waterloo Lane - is a Ballsbridge mews clad in American cedar and set behind electric gates. The three-bed, 1,593 sq ft home has a bank of glazing spanning the width of the ground floor, including glazed entrance doors. French doors either end of the open-plan living/dining room open to both the gravelled front garden, which is flanked by old stone walls, and to the rear 60ft-long garden. Adjacent is a kitchen/breakfast room with new high-gloss units. The master bedroom upstairs has shutters to its floor-to-ceiling windows.

4 Bessborough Hall, Ranelagh, D6

€520k O’Regan Consulting (01) 4963695

Expand Close Bessborough Hall / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bessborough Hall

Bessborough Hall is a development of mews houses built in the 1990s on the eponymous Bessborough Parade. The latter is a cul-de-sac off Mount Pleasant Avenue in Ranelagh, with the copper dome of Rathmines Church at its end. No 4 Bessborough Hall is accessed via a folding gate, which leads to a paved courtyard that could be used as a patio or a parking space. Inside, the accommodation is flipped upside down, with the two double bedrooms, bathroom and utility room on the ground floor and the living quarters on the first floor. The kitchen/living/dining room has two sets of sliding doors out to the balcony.

Indo Property