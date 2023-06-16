Four on the market – countrywide for €420,000 and under

Lisheenleigh, Dunmanway, Co Cork €420,000 Henry O’Leary (023) 883 5959 This dormer bungalow is set on a 1.2-acre site with a detached garage, three stables, a paddock and well-tended landscaped gardens.

Inside, there’s 2,600 sq ft of living space including a living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, office, guest WC, a main bathroom and three bedrooms (one ensuite) on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms, both with walk-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom with a free-standing bath. It’s 12km to Dunmanway and 50km to Cork city and airport.

Glasthule, Shanboolard, Moyard, Co Galway

Glasthule, Shanboolard, Moyard, Co Galway €400,000 Savills (01) 618 1300 Not to be confused with the Dublin coastal suburb of the same name, this lakeside home is in a picturesque setting overlooking Ballynakill Lough in the heart of Connemara.

Spanning 1,722 sq ft, accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/dining room, and a living room overlooking the lake. It has four bedrooms, one ensuite and another sharing a Jack-and-Jill style main bathroom.

Outside are traditional stone storage sheds, a Dutch barn and a boat shed. A freshwater stream runs through the garden.

2 Avenue Court, Gorey, Co Wexford

2 Avenue Court, Gorey, Co Wexford €400,000 Warren Estates (053) 942 1211

It may be a 90-minute drive from Dublin, but Gorey in Co Wexford is very much on the commuter belt.

Located within walking distance of both the main street and the railway station, The Avenue is a cul-de-sac of 11 detached dormer bungalows.

With a floor area of 1,420 sq ft, the recently renovated No2 has a sitting/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, a study/fourth bedroom and guest WC on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

The Mews, 3a Railway Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

The Mews, 3a Railway Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin €400,000 Tom O’Higgins (01) 284 5007

They say that good things come in small packages and in the south Dublin village of Dalkey, €400,000 will get you this 345 sq ft mews house dating back to 1877.

It’s accessed via a doorway from Railway Road into a small yard and from there through a second doorway leading into a walled garden with a lawn, patio and garden shed.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living room with an open-tread staircase leading up to one bedroom and a bathroom. It’s around the corner from Finnegan’s pub.