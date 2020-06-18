Four in Dundalk, Co Louth

A choice of four impressive properties which are currently on the market in Dundalk.

‘Broughton’, 7 Rath Park, Ardee Road, Dundalk

€360,000 Sherry FitzGerald Carroll, (042) 933 2173

Rath Park is a short cul de sac with just eight large, detached houses on it. No7 is near the entrance on a half acre with its back to Ardee Road, and it's about 20 minutes' walk from the train station.

Inside, it's 2,728 sq ft, with five bedrooms on the first floor (one with ensuite shower). Downstairs to the left of the entrance hall is a dual-aspect drawing room running the length of the house, with a gas-fitted fireplace.

To the right is a kitchen with an Aga and a separate dining room and, beyond the kitchen, a breakfast room with an dual-aspect sitting room off it.

5 St Malachy’s Villas, Ardee Road, Dundalk

€210,000 REA Gunne (042) 933 5500

Five minutes' walk south of Dundalk Train Station and across the street from Dundalk Grammar School, No5 St Malachy's Villas is a semi-detached red-brick house with lawned gardens front and back.

The back garden offers plenty of space to extend, as some of the neighbours have done. As it stands, the house measures 872 sq ft on two floors, with three bedrooms. The ground floor has a living room with a fireplace, a galley kitchen and a dining room.

There's oil-fired central heating and double glazing in the windows, and the energy rating is E2.

St Helena’s Terrace, Dundalk

€189,000 DNG Duffy, (042) 935 1011

Dating from the mid-18th century, St Helena's Terrace is a former custom house and a protected structure, now divided and semi-detached. Some good period features remain, including exposed brick walls and an arched sash window on the landing.

It measures 1,046 sq ft, with two bedrooms upstairs along with a bathroom. The ground floor has two reception rooms communicating through an archway, each with a fireplace, and a galley kitchen at the back overlooking the paved south-facing garden. The front garden has a lawn and parking. It's less than a kilometre from the town centre and across the road from St Helena's Park.

Rath, Ballybarrack, Dundalk

€499,950 DNG Duffy (042) 935 1011

Built in the 1970s, this rambling, split-level house just off Ardee Road has a tennis court in its one acre of grounds. To the north, the garden backs on to the site of the old workhouse, now the leafy grounds of St John of God’s.

Most of the accommodation is on the sprawling first floor. The lower level has two bedrooms and a guest toilet. A flight of steps leads from there up to the living rooms - a dining room, living room, sitting room and kitchen, which has a conservatory off it. Three more bedrooms (one ensuite) are found off the first-floor landing. The total floor area is 3,566 sq ft and there's a detached garage.

