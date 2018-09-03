Four homes for under €500k in Googleland

Any house owned by an architect is likely to have been well-designed and thought through, and the end-of-terrace house at 22a Bath Street in Irishtown is just that.

The 75sqm of living space is arranged over three floors and organised for contemporary living with generously-proportioned, light-filled, open spaces.

At ground floor level is a private bedroom with separate bathroom and under-stairs utility area. This space was used as a home office for many years until the owners required a second bedroom and could easily revert to home office use if required. It has the potential to be converted to a fully separated home-work unit, an independent residential unit or a commercial premises subject to planning permission.

The main living space is at first floor level, where its dual aspect ensures direct sunlight all day. On the second floor, there is a generous main bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

The current architect owners purchased No 22a in 2004, and undertook a complete renovation. The property has since been completely re-wired and has had a new gas-fired central heating system fitted. New double-glazed, mahogany windows have been fitted, the attic has been insulated and a fully-insulated, concrete sub-floor installed. There is also a new independent foul drainage connection and new independent mains water connection, as well as a new bespoke fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, and an integrated washer/ dryer and storage under the stairs.

Grand Canal Dock is 15 minutes' walk away and Grafton Street is a 30-minute walk.

Agent: Castle Estate Agents (01) 490 0700

Handy in Hanover Dock

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the fourth floor of the upmarket Hanover Dock development overlooks the Diarmuid Gavin-designed internal gardens and has a large terrace. The entrance hall has a utility room off, and there's an open-plan living/dining space and fully-equipped kitchen. The double bedroom is a decent size, and there's a smart, contemporary bathroom and gas-fired under-floor heating throughout. The apartment comes with a valuable designated parking space in the heart of Grand Canal Dock. Employers in the immediate vicinity include Google, Airbnb, Facebook, HSBC, Dogpatch Labs and Stripe, and there's a good choice of bars and restaurants, including Charlotte Quay and Nutbutter.

Agent: Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

Get to Grand Canal Street

81 Pembroke Square on the corner of Upper Grand Canal Street and Barrow Street is a two-bedroom apartment with 54sqm of living space on the sixth floor of this Cosgrave-built development, constructed in 1997. Located right next door to Google, the apartment has two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a separate shower room, plus a living/ dining room and kitchen with integrated cooker and hob. There's a balcony overlooking the Grand Canal and the city, and the apartment also has a designated car parking space. The development has a communal roof garden and reading room. The location is ideally suited to anyone working in the city centre or docklands, and it's adjacent to Grand Canal Dock Dart station.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 269 8888

Right in Ringsend

6 South Dock Place in Ringsend is an attractive two-bedroom townhouse with a converted attic located in a quiet cul de sac. The house is nicely presented and has 63sqm of living space. On the ground floor there's a tiled entrance hall, interconnecting living/ dining rooms with a feature gas fire, a contemporary fully fitted kitchen with access to a small yard and shower room. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. In addition there's a bright attic room. There is on-street permit parking. Local cafes and restaurants include The Chop House and The Old Spot, Junior's and Paulie's, and Ringsend Park and the Aviva stadium are close by. Ballsbridge, Grand Canal Dock and Sandymount are all within walking distance.

Agent: Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

