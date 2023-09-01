Four-bedroom bungalow with an acre of landscaped gardens in the heart of Wicklow

In Greek legend, it took Odysseus 10 years of wandering the world to get back to his home on the idyllic island of Ithaca. On these shores, Ithaca is a bungalow with an acre of landscaped gardens that the Hellenic hero would find cosy and welcoming.

Outdoor highlights include hidden seating areas, a water-lily pond and a copse resembling a small woodland.

Lining the grounds are a combination of exotic and native trees including Parrotia (an endangered ironwood tree), a Chilean lantern and a paperback maple.

Built in 1972, the house extends to 1,733 sq ft, with the sleeping accommodation and a family bathroom to the right off the entrance hall. Of four bedrooms, three are doubles, with the main suite containing a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom. A fourth (single) bedroom is currently used as a home office.

The front living room with timber ceiling

To the left off the hallway is a front living room with a tongue-and-groove timber ceiling. It leads on to a dining room with a connecting door to the kitchen and separate utility room and sliding doors to a conservatory overlooking the back garden.

For people seeking the country life in the heart of the Garden County without venturing too far from the city, Ithaca is located on Golden Hill, a country road that winds its way to Manor Kilbride village 2km away.

It’s a 20-minute drive to Blessingon Lakes, the Sally Gap and Wicklow Mountains and about an hour’s drive to Dublin. REA Murphy seeks €640,000.