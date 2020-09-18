Follow the red-brick road to city centred bliss

The exterior of the property which was once owned by the late theatre designer Monica Frawley

With all the talk of remote workers fleeing the city in search of the good life, now may be a good time to get your hands on a decent property with the capital on your doorstep.

Terraced red-bricks in areas like Stoneybatter, Phibsborough and Drumcondra have grown in popularity over the last decade as these city suburbs evolved into little urban villages, with strong communities and trendy cafes.

Two such properties are on the market today through Sherry FitzGerald, for those who couldn't imagine life without that city buzz (now temporily on hold).

No22 Millmount Avenue comes with a guide price of €625,000, thanks to a two-storey extension that brought the floor area up to 1,194 sq ft. While No26 Primrose Street, with a guide of €395,000, may not have the benefit of a huge increase in floor space, but it does have the advantage of being on a quiet, residential street that is a five-minute walk to O'Connell Street.

These houses were built as two-up, two-downs in the early 1900s with a small footprint and a dark interior. Many have been renovated already but for anyone taking on a project in a property like this, architect and designer Denise O'Connor of Optimise Design, advises that they think carefully about their day-to-day lives before making any decisions.

"Before you start any home improvement project, big or small, you must spend time evaluating how you currently use your home," says O'Connor. "You want to make sure the work you do will help improve the quality of your life. Identify what's working and what's causing you stress in order to build up a clear picture of where you need to focus your attention and invest the budget you have."

She suggests that anyone facing into a home project, no matter what the property type, should track their typical week at home so they can analyse it before they begin any work.

"I often meet people who want to add a room or convert part of their home, but the underlying issue with the house is much more significant. Investing in an attic conversion when the layout of the rest of the house is not working, or your home is poorly insulated, is not the best way to spend your budget."

For the owners of 22 Millmount Avenue in Drumcondra, most of the hard work was done when they bought in 2017, and the current open-plan layout worked well for them and their young children.

O'Connor very much approves of the design in the house.

"The best way to make a space feel bigger and brighter is to get as much natural light into each room as possible. Being greeted with a view straight through to the garden, like in No22, when opening the front door is hard to beat. Depending on your home, this may be as simple as replacing a solid door at the end of the hall with a glazed one, or, if your budget allows, adding a window or roof light."

The living area is open-plan downstairs, with a guest wc and utility off the kitchen. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The attic is also converted with the original brick wall exposed on one side. What will probably appeal most to interested buyers in this new world of homeworkers is the office that has been created by the current owners under the decking outside in the two-level garden. It is great use for what was a small garage. A window and glass door were put in to make it as bright as possible, as well as a small kitchen area and storage heating.

Over in Broadstone, 26 Primrose Street may be a lot smaller at 700 sq ft, but it doesn't feel cramped thanks to the design and layout. The property was originally owned by the late theatre designer Monica Frawley, who transformed a once gloomy terraced house into a creative and colourful home. The vendors say they didn't change much since they bought it in 2012 because they loved the creativity and thought that Frawley had put into the property.

O'Connor (left) is in agreement with the vendors when it comes to the interiors at No26.

"It's good to select one finish for your floors throughout the living space," she states. "By eliminating the visual breaks, like tiles to timber or carpet, you will make your home feel more spacious as the rooms will flow seamlessly from one to the other. For those on a budget, there are some excellent wide plank laminates that look just like the real thing."

She goes on to suggest a way to make more of the space available in the kitchen. "Not having enough space to entertain is a common problem in smaller houses. A great idea is to build in a bench or banquette seat in your dining room."

The house has two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, as well as a fully insulated and floored attic.

There is a small garden to the back, so if new owners wanted to push the kitchen out further, it would be possible. Or the garden could be put to work as a natural extension of the house, according to O'Connor.

"Creating either a visual or physical connection between the house and the garden outside is a really powerful design tool that works every time, blurring the lines by continuing floor finishes, wall treatments and roof structures between the two areas, so you can't easily define where one space ends and the other begins."

See optimise-design.com.

Indo Property