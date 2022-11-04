Fix it up: Twin D7 cottages for one big happy family home?

What is it?

No15 Monck Place in Phibsborough is a big one- bedroom cottage with some ground out back that is in need of some TLC and hard cash.

Tell me more about the place...

The adjoining almost identical house (No16 is more modernly fitted and has a shed) has joined it on the market today through the same vendor. Both were built circa 1900. This opens up an opportunity to buy both, break them into one and redevelop them as a 1,600 sq ft ‘forever’ home in trendy D7. It’s been done before with adjoining artisans in Shankill where three have been amalgamated. And famously here in D7 by artist Robert Ballagh who also joined three terraces at Temple Cottages. No15 has a bedroom, hall, living room, kitchen, shower and wc. The bedroom is large and could be split. Like No16 it spans 750 sq ft.

The bad news?

If you’re just interested in No15, its decor is very 1970s. It came on the market first so it’s already got bidding up to €263,000. So you’d have to acquire them separately and outbid the competition on both. Both need a retrofit that involves insulation, new bathrooms and a modern kitchen/living extension.

The good news?

Both have already been rewired. The bedrooms will break into four between the two of them and if you buy both, you have extra ground to extend into and still leave a garden. Great location and the neighbouring property, a converted shop, was a Home of the Year contestant. The uncomplicated render exteriors make it easy peasy for external insulation.

How much to buy it?

The asking price for No15 is excess €263,000. For No16, it’s €325,000.

And to fix it up?

For No15, around €120,000 for all of the above. For 16 maybe €78,000. Without surprises.

What will I end up with?

A two-bed/four-bed home in one of Dublin’s trendiest neighbourhoods..

Who do I talk to?

Harry Angel of DNG (01) 830 0989 will help you on the double in Dublin 7.