Fix it up – the 1970s ‘House of the Future’ that’s ready for a 21st century makeover

What is it?

Meet ‘The Parisienne,’ at 84 Upper Kilmacud Road, the original show house at Stillorgan Wood, Dublin’s cutting edge new home scheme of 1976 and deemed in that year to be ‘the home of the future’.

Today, it’s a marvel of period preservation, looking as clean and fresh as it did 45 years ago when prospective upmarket home buyers walked through.

With 1970s design back with a bang, this home is so period perfect that the owners have had requests from two film companies in recent weeks to film 70s segments here.

Tell me more about the place...

With 1,500 sq ft, it has four bedrooms (one en suite) a hall, living room, dining room, a kitchen/breakfastroom and a garage conversion with an additional reception. It’s located near a range of schools and colleges including St Benildus, Oatlands, St Lawrence’s, St Raphael’s and UCD.

The good news?

Although getting an F in BER, homes with clean and simple lines from this era are the best suited of all for a full exterior insulation render coat and necessary measures to take them right up to A BER status — the biggest concern of buyers for the future.

Its huge south-facing garden space has room to extend the house by at least one third while leaving plenty of garden over. Stillorgan is becoming Mount Merrion’s cheaper little brother, with lots of buyer spillover.

And the bad news?

As a very substantial home, it will require a very substantial refit and this, together with the big extension, will be pricey amidst recent inflation.

How much to buy it?

The agents want €745,000.

And to fix it up?

A spend of €300k will likely do the above job.

What will I end up with?

A 2,250 sq ft all modern and very cool family ‘forever’ home that you’ll never move from.

Who do I talk to?

DNG’s Brian Dempsey (01) 2832700 will take you back to the future.