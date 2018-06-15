What is it? Usually this slot features homes in need of a complete overhaul but this week's example, a terraced home at 25 Rugby Road in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, quite simply suffers from an irregular ground floor layout with a requirement for some internal rearrangement and a small extension.

Fix it up: Rugby game of two halves

Tell me more about the place...

The two-bed terrace has two small receptions and the kitchen functions are currently split between two rooms with the sink located in a tight utility space at the back. The good news?

Surveys to date do not appear to have thrown up any faults and otherwise it appears to be in good order. And the bad news?

It will require knocking internal walls and building a small extension. Every buyer should conduct a survey regardless. How much to buy it? The asking price is €495,000. And to fix it up?

Around €50,000 could be enough to get this work done. What will I end up with? An 800 sq ft terrace in one of Dublin's best locations. Who do I talk to?

Michael McDonagh at Youngs (01) 497 5581

Indo Property