Fix it up: Pre-'63 terraced redbrick in Dublin city

What is it? No 710 South Circular Road is a pre-'63 property that is currently set out in three one-bed units with a floor area of 1,290sq ft. One unit runs from front to back on the ground floor, the second occupies the first floor and the third is in a duplex unit at the back of the property.

Tell me more about this place…

If the house were to be used as one home instead of three, the reception rooms downstairs would be large with high ceilings, and there is plenty of space out the back garden to extend the kitchen, subject to planning.

The good news?

So many houses on the South Circular Road have been converted from flats into family homes over the last decade. The area is very popular with young hipster types, which means where they go, cool cafés and restaurants follow, like Union 8, just down the road at No 740, Bastible and Pinheads Pizza. The Luas stop is just a few minutes' walk away and there are many bus routes to choose from.

And the bad news?

It's difficult right now to see beyond the bedsits with their interesting wallpapered walls and blocked-up fireplaces. It might be worth your while to talk to a few of the neighbours to see if anyone else has taken on a job like this and get a bit of advice before jumping in.

How much is it to buy?

The asking price is €525,000.

And to fix it up?

You could spend €100,000-€120,000 to bring the house back to a family-home layout and another €80,000 to extend the kitchen area and open out the back of the house.

What will you end up with?

For under €800,000, you'll end up with a very large period property that is right beside the city and only 500m from the new National Children's Hospital at St James's Walk.

Who do I talk to?

John Maguire of Felicity Fox Estate Agents (01 633 4431) is showing the house tomorrow at an open viewing from 11am-11.30am.

