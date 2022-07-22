Fix it up: Ex-council house in Lucan in quiet cul-de-sac

The kitchen at No 118 Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan

What is it?

No 118 Arthur Griffith Park in Lucan was built in the 1970s by the council. Most houses on the cul-de-sac have been bought privately and extended so there is a lot of potential here.

Tell me more about the place...

The three-bed house is within walking distance of Lucan village, the shopping centre and is also in the catchment area for good schools.

The good news?

It comes on a good site with a south-facing rear garden so extending wouldn’t be a problem. Some houses on the road have gone up by two storeys at the back.

Expand Close The kitchen at No 118 Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen at No 118 Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan

And the bad news?

The house is really in need of a lot of love. To move in it will need to be rewired, replumbed, walls will need plastering where there’s damp showing through, new floors, preferably extra insulation, and a new kitchen and bathroom.

How much to buy it?

With an asking price of €259,000, it’s a good opportunity to get an affordable house in the heart of Lucan.

And to fix it up?

For a decent upgrade, you could be looking at €60,000, but if an extension was on the cards, that could easily jump to well over €100,000.

What will I end up with?

A three-bed family home with a south-facing garden in a great location in Lucan.

Who do I talk to?

Thomas Fitzpatrick in Sherry Fitzgerald (01 624 1234) is happy to open the door to prospective buyers and talk them through the potential in the property.