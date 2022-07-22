Fix it up: Ex-council house in Lucan in quiet cul-de-sac

What is it?
No 118 Arthur Griffith Park in Lucan was built in the 1970s by the council. Most houses on the cul-de-sac have been bought privately and extended so there is a lot of potential here.
Tell me more about the place...
The three-bed house is within walking distance of Lucan village, the shopping centre and is also in the catchment area for good schools.
The good news?
It comes on a good site with a south-facing rear garden so extending wouldn’t be a problem. Some houses on the road have gone up by two storeys at the back.
And the bad news?
The house is really in need of a lot of love. To move in it will need to be rewired, replumbed, walls will need plastering where there’s damp showing through, new floors, preferably extra insulation, and a new kitchen and bathroom.
How much to buy it?
With an asking price of €259,000, it’s a good opportunity to get an affordable house in the heart of Lucan.
And to fix it up?
For a decent upgrade, you could be looking at €60,000, but if an extension was on the cards, that could easily jump to well over €100,000.
What will I end up with?
A three-bed family home with a south-facing garden in a great location in Lucan.
Who do I talk to?
Thomas Fitzpatrick in Sherry Fitzgerald (01 624 1234) is happy to open the door to prospective buyers and talk them through the potential in the property.