Fix it up: A mews terrace in D3 in need of minimal work

What is it? No1 College Mews at 182 Clonliffe Road at the Dublin 3 end of Drumcondra is a clean and tidy three-bed which requires some upgrading.

And with building costs gone so high, for a change this week’s offering is one which requires minimum work and also a property type which is among the easiest and cheapest of city family home types to fully retrofit with grants. No1 has three bedrooms, a bathroom, a living room and a kitchen/diner.

Tell me more about the place...

The 20-year-old end-of-terrace is part of a pocket scheme with secure parking. It is red brick fronted and has side access. In a time when almost no new affordable homes are being built to a BER A standard, younger buyers must now look at older modern homes that are the cheapest to retrofit. This fits the bill.

The good news?

City homes can be tricky to retrofit because of elaborate designs and configurations. But a simple, solid and smart modern end-of-terrace like this one represents a good fit for an affordable upgrade on the grant-aided national retrofit campaign. The side and rear walls are rendered, making them ideal for externally attached insulation. The front can be dry-lined on the inside and the electric storage heating is the easiest to deal with for retrofit and putting in an air heat pump system. There’s room for the external fan unit at the back. A new bathroom was installed recently.

And the bad news?

Given its age No1 comes with a lowly E1 BER rating. However, it’s spotless inside and comfortable to live in until the retrofit money is saved. It will need a new kitchen as the current one has dated. New carpets also.

How much to buy it?

The asking price is €395,000.

And to fix it up?

To a high B standard with all of the above, around €55,000.

What will I end up with?

An A or B rated family home for circa €450k in an area where you’d pay €600k for a new equivalent (if any were being built, they’re not).

Who do I talk to?

Lisa Brown of KBD (01) 804 0500 will get you fit for a retrofit.

