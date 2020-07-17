Fix it up: A dated Victorian Gothic cottage with sea views

What is it? A home in sparkling condition can require substantial renovations to get it up to speed for modern living; as proven by the super cute Needles Cottage at Carrickbrack Road in Howth. It came to market earlier in the year following the passing of its owner.

Tell me more about the place...

This Victorian Gothic cottage was likely built as a worker's abode for the Howth Estate. At one and a half bedrooms (the main is ensuite), a living room, a dining room, a small kitchen, a bathroom and a wc, it spans just 689 sq ft.

The good news?

The rear opens on to the southern slopes of the Baily peninsula in Howth where a site for one house has just gone to market seeking €3.2m. It's beside Ceanchor Road, Howth's most expensive stretch. The sizeable rear cottage garden is particularly beautiful. As a period cottage of great character and heritage, it is not protected. Needles Cottage proves you don't need millions to enjoy Dublin's best views.

And the bad news?

There's no on-street parking and you'd have to construct a raised front shelf to park a very small vehicle, possibly an electric car. To modernise, it needs insulation, rewiring, replumbing and some reconfiguration. Extend out back and above to add a new master bedroom and an open-plan kitchen/diner/living space below, both to avail of those views.

How much to buy it?

Needles Cottage went to market at the start of the year for €575k, but in view of the work that needs to be done and the parking issue, the price has just been slashed to €450k.

And to fix it up?

To get through all of the above, you certainly won't get any change from €100k.

What will I end up with?

A luxurious two-bed chocolate box period cottage with some of the capital's best sea views (and a lovely garden) for €550k all in.

Who do I talk to?

Conor Gallagher of Gallagher Quigley (01) 8183000 knows his way around Howth.

