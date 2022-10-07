Fix it up: A 1980’s faux Georgian terrace at Clontarf, Dublin 3

What is it? Sweatbands, bleached denim, shoulder pads and baggy pastel suits.

While we love the 1980s, some of its fashion accidents still traumatise. Little has been done to this 1980’s terrace town house at 7 Kincora Court in Clontarf, Dublin 3 since the New Romantics first made up their visages. Long before we were building Edwardian mock ups we were all about faux Georgian terrace townhouses with full salmon brick, plasterboard door spaghetti and leaded windows in white Upvc. And don’t forget the avocado bathroom for your Head & Shoulders and full-burn Clearasil.

Tell me more about the place...

This terrace townhouse of 950 sq ft includes a south-facing back garden, three bedrooms, a living room, a very 1980’s kitchen diner and that avocado family bathroom.



The bad news?

It’s an estate house, so unless you’re planning to disrupt the streetscape you’re pretty much stuck with the outside trim. Brick will prevent you fixing external insulation to the front. The cure here is a new kitchen, bathroom, rewiring, heavy insulation (an E rating), upgraded heating and you’ll likely need a bit of an extension at the back to make it properly modern.

The good news?

While it might be pleading for someone to Take on Me just like Morten Harket this 1980’s survivor still appears to be in generally good nick despite the decades. It’s an honest house which should be relatively easy to do up. The windows have been replaced recently. The location is its best feature — within reach of the seafront in a sought-after suburb and within minutes of the city centre. And the mullet is back, so expect avocado soon.

How much to buy it?

This is Clontarf, so €575,000.

And to fix it up?

With the extension you’re looking at €140,000, and €80,000 without it.

What will I end up with?

For just over €700,000, a respectable 80’s revival.

Who do I talk to?

If you’ve got brass in pocket, Cara Murphy of REA Grimes Clontarf (01) 853 0630 reckons sweet dreams could be made of this.

