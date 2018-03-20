A new boutique community style of rental accommodation is opening in Dublin this month.

First Look: New-York style rental accomodation opens in Dublin with art galleries, Smeg fridges, designer kitchens - and all bills included in the rent

The final touches are being made to the Node co-living apartments, just off Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Square.

Tenants who rent a bedroom in a two-bed apartment can expect to pay €1,350. The price is all-inclusive for wifi and utility bills. Tenants will share communal areas like a residents’ lounge, and they’ll have the opportunity to host their own community activities, like charity events or social clubs.

Co-living schemes are already popular in London, Paris and New York, and are seen as an attractive rental option for young professionals who live light without large amounts of possessions like cars and furniture. Apartments are decked out in Irish art, by eight artists including Martina Scott, Fuschia Macaree, and Julie and Owen Mc Loughlin from Jando Design.

A Node kitchen

The artists will have their work on display in the 52-bed residence, but renters will have the opportunity to buy the art they like. New York-inspired kitchens are decked out in vintage-style Smeg fridges, subway tiling, and open shelving, while living spaces and bedrooms have a Scandanavian feel with mid century-style furniture.

The living room in one of the premium Node apartments, adorned with original Irish art.

Once residents settle in, a local community curator will help them get to know their neighbours. The concept has been compared to “Friends” style living for the modern age, as portrayed in the hugely popular 1990’s comedy series.

Online Editors