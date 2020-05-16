Fantasy home: Thalassa Villa, Mykonos, Greece: €11.5m

Nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a whole lot of fun await the purchaser of this Mykonos villa.

Nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a whole lot of fun await the purchaser of this Mykonos villa, which has 1,000sqm of living space, 150sqm of which - more than the average semi-D in Dublin - is dedicated to the main bedroom suite, which has its own private pool, as does one of the other bedroom suites.

Set in the area of Agios Stefanos, near the new port of Mykonos and Chora, the interior reflects the rocky landscape of the island in its swathes of natural stone.

The long windows of the living room look out over Mykonos town, known for its extravagant nightlife, but the house itself is equally geared towards partying, with a huge kitchen suitable for cooking for large numbers.

The main pool and its wraparound veranda, and gardens planted with Cycladic and tropical vegetation, are the perfect place to relax after a late night.

Agent: Sotheby's international realty; primelocation.com/overseas/details/54306374

Sunday Indo Business