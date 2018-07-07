Some people run into celebrities in supermarkets; it's not often that you can live next to one.

Some people run into celebrities in supermarkets; it's not often that you can live next to one.

Fancy having Graham Norton as your neighbour? Four-bed home in idyllic village up for sale

A four-bed property in Ahakista, which has just been released onto the market, has a rather attractive setting. Not only is it by the sea, but it's very near to Graham Norton's holiday home.

The house is located in the tiny coastal village of Ahakista on the stunning Sheep's Head Peninsula in West Cork, along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The property is spread over 1,302 square feet of space and comes with four beds, three bathrooms, and a price tag of €395,000.

Broadcaster and writer Graham Norton spends a lot of his time in Ahakista and is a big supporter of the local festivals.

This Rushnacara property, which was completed in 2011 and sits on 0.6 acres, comes with partial sea views.

The downstairs area of this property has a dining area, living room, utility room, a sun room, a guest cloakroom and the kitchen.

The upstairs area has two master bedrooms, two double bedrooms and a gallery.

Take a look!

Online Editors