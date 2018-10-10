Fancy a big US style loft apartment by the sea? This could be it

What is it?

The upper floor over Salon 71 at 71 Lower George’s Street in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, comes with a 75 foot long rear yard and a cut stone two storey rundown outbuilding.

Tell me more about the place...

Fancy a big US style loft apartment? And by the seaside? And on the Dart? This could be it. Full permission has been granted to convert the storage space above into a two-bedroom unit with bathroom and open plan living and kitchen.

The good news?

It’s a building of real character, there’s 800 sq ft upstairs, the equivalent of a two-up, two-down house. The location is great. Permission is already in the bag and that roof is bound to open up for additional mezzanine space. The yard is humongous at 75 ft long and also has potential around that outbuilding. Haircuts!

And the bad news?

No one knows what condition the roof is in, though there are no bother spots visible on the ceiling tiles. The roof will be your responsibility. A thorough survey is required to see where you’re at. Rear lane access only and you’ll be required to provide emergency fire access for the shop. Prospects for a mews are uncertain.

How much to buy it?

The agents are asking €295k.

And to fix it up?

The survey will tell, but €60k to €100k for the apartment conversion bit is likely.

What will I end up with?

A true loft style apartment at the seaside.

Who do I talk to?

Sherry FitzGerald is delighted to supply Tiernan Doherty as your loft guide.

Online Editors