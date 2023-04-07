Family fun in the grounds of one of Dublin’s grandest mansions

The living-dining room looking out onto the garden

The living-dining area looking into the kitchen

Asking price: €350k Agent: DNG (01) 284 4422

Modern family friendly apartments in south Dublin are hard to find, so No157 Pugin House in 2005’s premium Loreto Abbey scheme in Rathfarnham is likely to pique the interest of anyone seeking a good starter in leafy D14.

Owned and occupied by a couple and their two children (they bought it new), No157 is on the ground floor of a handsome block with a private sheltered patio/balcony (including its own built in storage shed) and faces on to the scheme’s lawned grounds.

The living-dining area looking into the kitchen

The ground floor location is an obvious benefit for parents with young children who would normally rule out apartments with high windows and balconies.

This community of apartments and townhouses comes with enclosed gardens for children to play in (with a duck pond and a fountain) and greens and courtyards. There’s a secure underground designated parking space with an option to buy a second.

If the grounds seem grand, it’s because they were once the gardens of Loreto Abbey, still regarded as one of Dublin’s finest Georgian mansions and a big feature of the window views from No157.

Built for the aristocrat/inventor William Palliser in 1725, it later became a convent and school. Famously a young Mother Teresa of Calcutta walked in these gardens from 1928 when she joined the Loreto order and lived here for a time.

The living-dining room looking out onto the garden

At just under 800 sq ft, the space compares with that of a terrace house and it comes with two big bedrooms and two bathrooms (the master is ensuite).

It’s best selling point is a big bright open plan living/dining area with a modern kitchen (deep blue units) opening into it.

This space and a bedroom have floor-to-ceiling glazed views and there’s a BER of C1. With children again in mind, there are four schools and four public parks within walking distance. DNG (01) 490 4666 has set a guide price of €350,000.