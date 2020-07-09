Extension opportunities galore with end-of-terrace Ranelagh home

Number 3 Oakley Park has all the echoes of a Victorian Ranelagh home, with its red-brick façade, front bay window, recessed porch and decorative glass panelling around its red front door.

However, this 1,008 sq ft home is one of a row of three houses built around 1970, on a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road, according to the selling agent.

Indeed, there are plenty of period homes on Oakley Road itself that could have served as inspiration. Last year, Mark FitzGerald, the co-founder of Sherry FitzGerald, sold Lithgow, his 6,000 sq ft Edwardian home with a contemporary extension for almost €5m.

Because No3 Oakley Park is an end-of-terrace house, with gardens to the front, side and rear, there is scope for an extension here too - if planning permission could be obtained. There is also potential to extend upwards into the large attic.

To the front of the house, there is space for two cars in the cobblestone driveway, which is set behind double gates. Inside, there is semi-solid wood flooring and a dado rail to the entrance hall. The kitchen/diner is situated to the front, with the dining area overlooking the bay window.

While the property was recently redecorated, the white kitchen units and the floor tiling could do with an update, as could the floor tiles in the main bathroom upstairs. To the back of the house is a living room with a fireplace and a sliding glass door out to the enclosed rear garden. There is also a guest WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the master bedroom to the front has double multi-paned windows, as well as an ensuite and a wall of floor-to-ceiling wardrobes that may need a refresh. There is one single bedroom and one double bedroom to the back of the first floor, both with fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom comes with a bath.

Number 3 Oakley Park is selling for €795,000 through DNG (01) 260 0200.

