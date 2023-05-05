Everybody loves Raymond Street in cool Dublin neighbourhood

Asking price: €795,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 496 6066

When it comes to city living, it seems everybody loves Raymond Street, a popular hotspot for urbanites who like being close to town.

It’s in the heart of Dublin 8, which two years ago was listed as the 15th coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine, out-ranking parts of Paris, Amsterdam, Sydney and Shanghai.

Unlike many high-rise cityscapes, this south Dublin enclave retains much of its historic character, with hipster cafés and restaurants on almost every corner.

Located 15 minutes’ walk from St Stephen’s Green, Raymond Street is lined with Victorian redbrick terraced homes that have held their value since first being built in the 1880s.

The reception room

According to the Property Price Register, in more recent times prices went from around the half-million mark for a three-bed in 2014 to No54 selling for €845,000 last year. Five doors down from that is No49, which fetched €625,000 in 2017. Since then, the owners have put a lot of work into restoring and modernising the house.

The front door opens into a hallway with original timber floorboards, high ceiling, ornate plasterwork and cornicing. This leads to a drawing room with original cast-iron fireplace, a double bedroom and a recently refurbished bathroom with a cast-iron bath and decorative floor tiles.

Steps from the hall lead down to the garden level where there are two bedrooms and a dual-aspect kitchen/dining room with original floor tiles and fireplace, a floor-to-ceiling picture window and doors to the back garden. The total floor area is 1,249 sq ft. No49 is on the market at €795,000 with Sherry FitzGerald (01) 496 6066.