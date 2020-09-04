Estate agency will insult your house for a fee

ANTIQUARIAN PROUDLY OFFERS his ghastly Peckham house. Almost innocent of plumbing, no bathrm. - bodily ablutions confined to a couple of sinks & the canal at the bottom of the garden. 8 fair sized rooms. As the artists have already moved into Peckham it is only a matter of time before they are followed by the fringe professions, Stage, Tely and Advertising - with the Chelsea type of monied intellectual snob breathing on their necks - then a dump like this will be worth well over £10,000/ MOVE QUICKLY.

In a few months' time, it's the 50th anniversary of the death of the late great London estate agent 'Honest' Roy Brooks, who made a dogged point of highlighting each and every failing and flaw in every home he sold in the British capital in the grim 1950's and the swinging sixties, of which he was very much a part.

Roy entertained readers of newspapers for 20 years with his blunt and witty property ads while also proving hugely successful at selling homes by the truckload. His clients included actors, business moguls and politicians. The agency he founded in 1950 is still operating today with many branches in London.

This weekend, as an homage to Brooks, Dublin estate agency Gallagher Quigley is placing a one-off listing Brooks-style, for a run down home in Howth, which appropriates some of the great man's prose (see Fix It Up). Going forward into the new year to mark his 50th anniversary, Gallagher Quigley will (with vendor's permission only) offer clients the service of thoroughly insulting their house Brooks-style. "It's up to the vendor whether they want it or not," says Conor Gallagher who, decades ago, compiled a college study of Brooks.

But why would anyone choose advert wording which denigrates their home?

"Brooks realised he could entertain people with his unique prose style but also gain a huge marketing reach. Ultimately more people read the property listing and he therefore sold them well. Brooks was determined, immensely witty and he lived and died by his own sword."

When Gallagher has been charged with selling an especially run-down property, he asks the owners if they'll go for a 'Brooks style' listing. He has run three so far over the years and all sold unusually well. The last got 60,000 hits online compared with a more usual 3,000 and stirred an email from an industry chief who read it in Singapore, congratulating the agency on marketing nous.

So, amidst the miseries of lockdown, it might be a cheering prospect to consider the advertising prose of Roy Brooks and sample his more infamous postings, placed each week in the Sunday Times, and the Observer. They couldn't get better/worse than:

FILTHY OLD HOUSE - FASHIONABLE CHELSEA - Preserved as od Architectural Interest - God Know's Why. Providing you have enough patience and cash wld make: 3 bedrms. 27ft L-drawing rm. A dining room, 1 or 2 bathrms., kit. The horrible patch of weed, refuse infected earth behine wld make a lovely - Gdn - maybe. Lease, 51 years. G.R. ONLY £80. A gift at £8,550.

Then there's: WILL ANYONE TAKE PITY ON A NASTY OLD HOUSE adj. REGENT'S PK. TER. On still nights the friendly howl of the Hyaena floats over the Mappin terraces & one can, maybe, imagine oneself far away from our acquisitive society. 9 rms., 2 bathrms., kit. All in pretty foul order. Will only sell for single occupancy to gentlepeople. G.R. GBP70. Lse. abt. 75 yrs. GBP7,250 (I expect we'll see it resold, done up, in a year or so for abt. GBP14,000).

Still another shouts: "BROKEN DOWN BATTERSEA BARGAIN. Erected at the end of long reign of increasingly warped moral & aesthetic values, it's what you expect - hideous; redeemed only by the integrity of the plebs who built it - well.....4th bedroom for undemanding dwarf lodger..Nature has fought back in the gdn - & won.."

And perhaps his most infamous: "WANTED: Someone with taste, means and a stomach strong enough to buy this erstwhile house of ill-repute in Pimlico. It is untouched by the 20th century as far as conveniences for even the basic human decencies are concerned. Although it reeks of damp or worse, the plaster is coming off the walls and daylight peeps through a hole in the roof, it is still habitable judging by the bed of rags, fag ends and empty bottles in one corner. Plenty of scope for the socially aspiring to express their decorative taste and get their abode in The Glossy, and nothing to stop them putting Westminster on their notepaper. Comprises 10 rather unpleasant rooms with slimy back yard, £4,650 Freehold. Tarted up, these houses make £15,000.

In an article about Brooks published in 2017, Trevor Kent wrote:"Chuckles could be heard from the mews windows of the bourgeoisie over coffee and croissants on Sunday mornings as actors and politicians, captains of industry and showgirls vied with their partners to recognise which pal's home Roy was describing, sometimes failing to realise it was their own."

Kent's own favourite Brooks bomb is: "Do not be misled by the trim exterior of this modest period res with its dirty broken windows; all is not well with the inside. The decor of the nine rooms, some of which hangs inelegantly from the walls, is revolting. Not entirely devoid of plumbing, there is a pathetic kitchen and one cold tap. No bathroom, of course, but Chelsea has excellent public baths. Rain sadly drips through the ceiling on to the oilcloth. The pock-marked basement floor indicates a thriving community of woodworm, otherwise there is not much wrong with the property… Sacrifice £6,750."

In one book about Brooks (there have been many) penned by his friend, the documentary maker Desmond Wilcox, the author recalls how their friendship was no protection against Brooks copy. Wilcox awoke one Sunday morning to read of the bar in his own lounge: "a white painted brick feature for holding exotic drinks. Rather theatrical and in keeping with the pretentious style of the owner". But Brooks could also be approving. The bathroom in one well known actress's luxury Mayfair home was deemed to be "an ablutionist's dream".

His ads had no respect for titled clients, as one for a modernised period residence in London W1 showed: "The outlook - the backside of Woolworths - might be considered a little Fustian, but, good enough for our clients (Her grandpa & uncle are Peers, descended from Duchess of Devonshire, He, decent upper middle class . . ., STIRLING CASTLE was "Home.") It's probably good enough for you. £8,550 FREEHOLD."

The son of a rich man himself, a young Brooks was placed at the helm of his new property business in 1950 by his serial investor father, Edward. Wilcox writes that at a time when agents fees were enormous in London, the bon vivant and self-professed socialist began to get "uncomfortably rich". So he started giving it away. Brooks would load up his Rolls-Royce with 1,000 pairs of shoes and drive across Europe to Soviet Russia to hand them out personally. He worked ceaselessly for charities and donated large, especially to homelessness.

He was also scrupulously honest in business. Former colleague Colin Lowman recalled the Brooks treatment for attempted gazumpers who pressurised him to take higher bids for homes which had already sold. Brooks presented a contract to sign that read: "I'm about to be a **** - this is not the agent's fault. Signed etc". "No one ever signed it," said Lowman.

Brooks wrote every ad himself and their popularity meant the papers ran them for free. Despite his rapier prose skewering all abodes, his own flat in Glenhow Gardens was described by Alan Whicker as "surprisingly grotty." Brooks and his wife, Barbara, entertained, fed and accommodated all and sundry there. When Dublin born Steptoe actor Wilfrid Brambell was broke, he slept on Brooks' floor. Brooks helped through selling Brambell a house, lending his own commission for the deposit.

He had charisma and movie-star looks. When summonsed to value prime minister Clement Attlee's house, Violet Attlee quipped: "You finish peeling the potatoes Clement, and I shall take Mr Brooks around the property." He passed away in 1971.

Perhaps the nearest Ireland has ever had to a Brooks is Steve Symes of Green Valley Properties in Co Clare, a former British housing activist, long-known for his bluntly honest descriptions. among them: "pile of stones, vaguely house-shaped" and "a good example of one of the few remaining mud houses".

But on Brooks, Symes defers: "How good was he? The fact that he's been talked about fifty years on says a lot. He was a lot more direct than I've ever been."But then again, I never had the ammunition of the type that was living around Westminster in those days!"

You can read more of Roy Brooks' listings in the book 'Mud, Straw and Insults: Confessions of an Honest Estate Agent' (2004)

