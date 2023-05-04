End-of-terrace home on one of Ireland’s finest estates

Headfort Demesne, Kells, Co Meath

Asking price:€465,000

Agent:Sherry FitzGerald Reilly (046) 906 0450

Headfort Demesne on the banks of the River Blackwater in Co Meath can trace its origins back to the 1600s, but it came into its own in 1770 when architect George Semple designed a grand residence for the Earl of Bective.

The main house now serves as Ireland’s only remaining private prep school since it was founded there by Lord and Lady Headfort in 1949.

Considered one of Ireland’s finest estates, Headfort Demesne covers acres of woodland, parks and meandering river walks.

Within this setting is The Lower Courtyard, a development of terraced homes set around a parterre garden. Built in 2000, care was taken to replicate Georgian features so the homes would merge seamlessly into their period surroundings.

No13 is an end-of-terrace house with a lawned garden and patio surrounded by parkland. With 1,560 sq ft of living space, it opens into an entrance hall with guest WC off.

One of the reception rooms

A dual-aspect sitting room has a feature fireplace, timber flooring, coving and sash windows. Next to that is a dining room which leads into a modern kitchen with quarry tiles. Upstairs, all three bedrooms are ensuite and two also have walk-in wardrobes.

For anglers, there’s a picturesque stretch along the River Blackwater renowned for coarse fishing, and two championship golf courses nearby. It’s less than an hour’s drive to Dublin on the M3.

For anyone who fancies living like a lord or a lady, but without a royally large price tag, No13 is on the market at €465,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Reilly (046) 906 0450.