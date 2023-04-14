Dublin’s luxury ‘Design It Yourself’ estate

At Myra Manor developers sold plots of land for €675,000 and helped the buyers to come up with their own design for a perfect home

Asking price: €1.75m Agent: DNG (01) 833 1802

A fresh and exclusive offering to the new homes genre landed so very briefly in Dublin in the late 90s and early 2000s in the form of the so-called “millionaire’s row” estate.

The city’s wealthy had previously chased venerable old Victorians and Edwardians in D4 and D6 or else splashed out on detached period piles with grounds in the outer suburbs, particularly by the sea.

The open-plan kitchen dining room

But the emerging cash-rich Tiger generation had been brought up in modern estates where their junior selves had relished milling around outside with lots of other kids. The MTV generation also came immersed in American TV culture (think Cribs and Friends).

The entrance hallway and staircase

Yes, they wanted to live in a big house but they wanted it to be a new house and in an estate; so their kids could walk out the door into a street full of other kids, just as they did. They also wanted cleaner and breezier interiors in an American style. Modern, less fuss and lots and lots of space.

The daddy of them all was the gated Abington estate in Malahide where €1m+ new homes came on stream and were bought up by leading younger entrepreneurs and well-known boy banders Ronan Keating and Nicky Byrne.

The formal dining room

Then in 2004 came Myra Manor by Birchwell, also in Malahide, but with a novel new twist on that theme. Purchasers bought a site of up to an acre (starting at €675,000) and could then design their own dream home with the help of the scheme architect FitzGerald Kavanagh (today FKP).

There were restrictions. Three storeys max. No upvc doors or windows nor ‘look at me’ frontages. Buyers were served with strict completion deadlines and just 25 plots were offered.

The rear of the house

This ‘big house/big site estate’ format was permitted for just a few years until development land became too scarce and local authorities were pushed to clamp down on ultra low-density schemes that were deemed wasteful. It means that the few that were built carry a certain cachet with buyers today.

And if you let people design their own perfect estate home in the first place, they won’t want to move. So just nine properties out of the 25 have changed hands in 20 years. The last two sold in 2021 and 2018 and made €1.63m and just over €1.734m respectively.

TV presenter Suzanne Jackson

Among the residents today is the glamorous TV presenter and influencer Suzanne Jackson who has often showcased her Myra Manor pad and her progress in decorating it on popular Instagram account.

Now No2 has been placed for sale quoting €1.75m. Spanning 4,413 sq ft (excluding a home studio building) it comes with a 0.4 acre site and extra large dimensions that include six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms. There’s a super large entrance hall with a polished marble floor, triple-height ceiling and an impact staircase.

One of the reception rooms

There’s underfloor heating throughout with floors in either marble, Amtico or quality wood laminate. The open-plan kitchen/diner space is very much in the US style with a robust island and lots and lots of space. Out back there’s a studio/gym/home office of 323 sq ft in a style matching the house. A bonus is the first floor railed breakfast balcony overlooking the garden. It’s next door to Malahide Castle and a few minutes from the Velvet Strand.

Some changes have taken place since 2004: No2 comes with a very modern B2 BER rating. Enquires to DNG (01) 833 1802.