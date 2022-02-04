Dublin’s artisan cottages in demand as apartment prices rise

16 Gilford Terrace, formerly owned by children’s author Elizabeth Hamilton, has two bedrooms and is asking €495,000

They look tiny on the outside, but you might be surprised just how much usable space you can get out of a period artisan or workman’s cottage of the type commonly dotted around Dublin.

As city lore will tell you, many of these picturesque homes commonly housed families of 14+ in the past.

Many were built by the Dublin Artisans’ Dwelling Company, a semi-philanthropic private enterprise, established in 1876 by members of the Quaker and Protestant upper classes. Others were provided by big employers like Guinness, Jameson or tram or railway companies and others were provided for city policemen to rent for their families. Decent housing prevented a workforce being hit by contagious diseases transmitted in the then packed slums of Dublin.

Capital was raised through share issues and government loans to build the houses.

Given their central location, it’s no surprise these dwellings have become increasingly popular with property buyers. With an increased demand for, and a relative rise in the price of apartments, cottages are starting to look like good value.

“It’s a trade off,” says agent Owen Reilly. “With an apartment you’re getting something that’s low maintenance and usually next door to amenities. But you’ve also got a management charge.

“The prices at the moment are pretty similar for a small house where you’ve got your own front door and a little garden or yard.”

He estimates that a two-bed apartment in D1 now averages €352,000 while a two-bed cottage stands at a mean value of €345,000 in the same postcode

So what’s on offer if you’re thinking of going artisan?

19 Coldwell Street, Glasthule, Co Dublin, €355,000

This one-bedroom cottage in Glasthule was bought by Barbara Berman in 1999 when she was still in her 20s. “I remember scouring the newspapers for something I could afford,” recalls Barbara, an owner of the restaurant Berman and Wallace in Clonskeagh.

“The cottage was my first property and I was very proud of it.” The house, which is 398 sq ft, has a small sitting room, a room which can be used as a dining room or a bedroom, a galley kitchen and a bedroom with sliding doors leading onto a patio and a bathroom.

It was previously owned by a couple, who had modernised and extended it. Barbara did very little to it besides painting and decorating. She also added a gas stove and changed the units in the kitchen. The house is close to Glasthule village and she liked the sense of community in the area. “Even then, it was a mixture of families who had lived there for generations and young single people like myself.

“I used to go running along the street in the evening. I’d come back and sit on the front doorstep afterwards and sometimes I’d leave the key in the front door by accident,” she laughs. “But I never had any trouble.”

She has fond memories of entertaining in the property too. “A friend of mine bought one of the houses close by and I used to borrow chairs from him when I had people over,” she recalls.

She moved out in 2003 and the property has been rented since. breslin.ie

16 Gilford Terrace, Sandymount, Dublin 4, €495,000

Built in 1896, 16 Gilford Terrace in Sandymount originally housed the family of a Dublin tram worker. There was a tram station in Sandymount at the time. At 473 sq ft, it has an entrance hall which leads to a bedroom on one side. There’s a living room with a fireplace on the other, and this leads to a second bedroom with a door leading to a rear yard. Double doors lead from the living room to the kitchen, a lobby and small shower room.

It was bought five years ago by a woman called Elizabeth Hamilton. She was an artist, a writer of children’s books and a mother of six who had previously lived off Pearse Street in Dublin.

“My mother always wanted to buy a little artist’s cottage by the sea and so the house on Gilford Terrace was perfect for her,” says Sheila Hamilton her daughter, who is selling the house after her mother died a year and a half ago. “The house gave her much joy,” adds Sheila. It gave the artist space to paint and it was here that she wrote and illustrated The Big Purple Cat books, which were written for her 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. sherryfitz.ie

14 South Dock Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4, €395,000

This little red brick mid-terrace cottage is located in Ringsend, an area of Dublin which has changed drastically in recent years and one which is much sought after given its proximity to the city centre and the Google headquarters.

“It would make the perfect home for a couple or a single person working in the area,” says agent Bobby Geraghty.

The house, which is 527 sq ft, was renovated in 2016. For its footprint it has a good sized living room with an open fire, a cloakroom, a bathroom and a kitchen/breakfast room, as well as two bedrooms.

There’s a small enclosed yard to the back of the property which could be turned into a patio area which catches the morning and afternoon sun.

huntersestateagent.ie

7 Meath Square, Dublin 8, €275,000

The artisan cottage at 7 Meath Square in Dublin 8 was built in 1906 and was one of many in the area which housed soldiers returning from the Boer War.

Although centrally located in Dublin 8, 7 Meath Square is quite peaceful given that it’s removed from the hustle and bustle of a main street. This is another deceptively spacious artisan cottage.

At 552 sq ft it has an open plan living room and kitchen with an open fire and pine wood flooring. The floor in the modern kitchen is in slate grey tiles and there’s also a double bedroom and a bathroom.

“Some of these cottages can be dark,” says agent Eoin Keogh. “But there’s a skylight in the roof above the kitchen and big windows throughout, which lets in a lot of light.”

raycooke.ie